The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center.
Regular meeting duration: 26 minutes.
Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Nicole Sedlacek, Steve Anderson, Gene Willers, Terry Nelson, Julie Robinson, Dirk Peterson and Jeff Scherer.
Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
— Adopted the agenda.
— Approved minutes from March 11 meetings.
— Approved monthly financial reports and claims.
— Approved the continuation of the information technology program and the wind energy program.
— Approved the first reading for the deletion of two board policies related to residency and use of service and therapy animals.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— The Student Leadership Association reported it sent proclamation to the Nebraska Legislature about continuing daylight savings time year-round. It is also finishing up the search for artists to contribute to the college’s future diversity mural on campus.
— In the president’s report, Leah Barrett briefed on the college’s recent Latino Youth Summit, which included about 100 Latino high school students from around the state. She announced there were also 113 personal campus tours and 28 students who received tours as part of high school visits in March.