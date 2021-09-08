The Norfolk City Council met Monday at noon at the Norfolk City Council chambers.

Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.

Council member absent: None

Meeting lasted: 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, three; and around two from the public.

ACTION ITEMS:

— Held public hearing to review fiscal year 2021-22 municipal budget

— Held public hearing to review fiscal year 2021-22 proprietary budget (water, sewer, solid waste and stormwater)

— Held public hearing to receive comments regarding changing the tax requests for the 2021-22 fiscal year from the amounts for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

— Approved Norfolk Public Transportation's request for financial assistance in the amount of $309,533.00.

