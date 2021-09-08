The Norfolk City Council met Monday at noon at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: None
Meeting lasted: 1 hour and 20 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, three; and around two from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Held public hearing to review fiscal year 2021-22 municipal budget
— Held public hearing to review fiscal year 2021-22 proprietary budget (water, sewer, solid waste and stormwater)
— Held public hearing to receive comments regarding changing the tax requests for the 2021-22 fiscal year from the amounts for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
— Approved Norfolk Public Transportation's request for financial assistance in the amount of $309,533.00.