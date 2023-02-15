The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; no citizens; one media representative.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 28 minutes, including meeting as a board of equalization.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved the purchase of a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia 125 truck for $48,000 from Freightliner Truck Center Co.
— Acknowledged receipt of the public official bond for Lori A. Pfeifer as treasurer of the City of Madison.
— Rescheduled the one- and six-year road plan plan public hearing to Tuesday, Feb. 28.
— Canceled a county check payable to Copple Rockey Schlecht & Mason.
— Reviewed written reports and reviewed and processed claims.