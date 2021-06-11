The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the College Welcome Center.
Regular meeting duration: 20 minutes.
Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Del Ames, Nicole Sedlacek, Carol Sibbel, Steve Anderson, Gene Willers, Dirk Peterson, Jeff Scherer and Terry Nelson.
Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
— Adopted the agenda.
— Approved minutes from May 13 meetings.
— Approved monthly financial reports and claims.
— Approved the continuation of agriculture programs at Northeast.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— In the president’s report, Leah Barrett briefed on the progress of summer credit classes. After the college started offering free tuition this summer, the institution has seen a 20% increase in enrollment from 2019. New student registration, which took place May 26 through June 9, is also on its way to setting the college’s record for 1,001 students enrolled in summer registration.