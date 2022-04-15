The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center.

Regular meeting duration: 22 minutes.

Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Nicole Sedlacek, Steve Anderson, Gene Willers, Terry Nelson, Julie Robinson, Dirk Petersen, Jeff Scherer, Del Ames, Pat Wojcik, Carol Sibbel and Jeanne Reigle

Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.

Executive sessions: None.

ACTION ITEMS

— Adopted the agenda.

— Approved minutes from March 10 meetings.

— Approved monthly financial reports and claims.

— Approved the continuation of the auto body repair technology program at Northeast Community College for submission to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.

— Approved the continuation of the automotive technology program at Northeast Community College for submission to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.

— Approve the continuation of the electromechanical technology program at Northeast Community College for submission to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.

— Approved the second reading and the approval for the deletion of the college travel reimbursement and business expense board policy.

— Approved the first reading for the deletion of transfer of credit policy, standards of satisfactory academic progress and student military leave board policies.

DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN

— In the president’s report, Dr. Leah Barrett briefed on several of the college’s updates. One of the highlights of her report includes the college’s latest graduate report, which confirms that 99.5% of 2021 graduates either found jobs or continued their education after graduating from Northeast Community College. Barrett also mentioned in her report that the college has earned the 2022-23 Military Friendly School designation. Public data sources and a proprietary survey were conducted for the study. Around 1,800 schools participated in the survey, with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.

