The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center.
Regular meeting duration: 22 minutes.
Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Nicole Sedlacek, Steve Anderson, Gene Willers, Terry Nelson, Julie Robinson, Dirk Petersen, Jeff Scherer, Del Ames, Pat Wojcik, Carol Sibbel and Jeanne Reigle
Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
— Adopted the agenda.
— Approved minutes from March 10 meetings.
— Approved monthly financial reports and claims.
— Approved the continuation of the auto body repair technology program at Northeast Community College for submission to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
— Approved the continuation of the automotive technology program at Northeast Community College for submission to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
— Approve the continuation of the electromechanical technology program at Northeast Community College for submission to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
— Approved the second reading and the approval for the deletion of the college travel reimbursement and business expense board policy.
— Approved the first reading for the deletion of transfer of credit policy, standards of satisfactory academic progress and student military leave board policies.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— In the president’s report, Dr. Leah Barrett briefed on several of the college’s updates. One of the highlights of her report includes the college’s latest graduate report, which confirms that 99.5% of 2021 graduates either found jobs or continued their education after graduating from Northeast Community College. Barrett also mentioned in her report that the college has earned the 2022-23 Military Friendly School designation. Public data sources and a proprietary survey were conducted for the study. Around 1,800 schools participated in the survey, with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.