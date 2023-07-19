The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; six from the public and four reporters.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 10 minutes, not including meeting as a board of equalization to hear property tax valuation protests scheduled for morning and all afternoon.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved receipt of the continuation certificate for the public official bond of John Klein as treasurer/secretary of Battle Creek Rural Fire Protection District.
— Approved receipt of the continuation certificate for the public official bond of Tim Means as secretary/treasurer of Meadow Grove Rural Fire District.
— Approved the purchase in the amount of $33,920 from Larsen International of a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia for Road District 2.
— Approved the state print shop to be designated to print postcards pertaining to the Property Tax Request Act.
— Received the annual report of economic development for the 2022-23 fiscal year from Candice Alder, the City of Norfolk economic development director.
— Reviewed the economic development agreement with the City of Norfolk, which will be reviewed again, likely for final approval, on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.