The Norfolk Planning Commission met Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Jacob Thone, Cody Ronnfeldt, Martin Griffith, Kyle Deets, Brandon Franklin, Dirk Waite and Dan Spray.
Commission members absent: Kaycee Kube and Chad Bryant.
Meeting lasted: 11 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, five; media representatives, one; and one from the public arrived as the meeting was adjourning.
CURRENT BUSINESS
Commissioners removed from the table a request and had a discussion on whether to have city staff prepare a conditional use permit for a watchman or caretaker facility operating in the existing district on property located at 1600 S. Fifth St. at the request of Planer Properties. The request was ultimately denied.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners heard a report of the December 2022 building permits in which city planner Valerie Grimes said the building valuation for 2023 is $259 million over last year due mostly to two large industrial building permits that have been issued. Two new permits for single family dwelling detached were issued, bringing the total to 12 this fiscal year whereas last year there were 15. Eighteen new duplex permits were issued for a total of 36 units. Last year there were zero at this time; this year there are 40. No new multifamily dwelling permits were issued. Last year at this time, none had been filed, but one for 22 units has been filed for this year. No single family attached have been issued. By this time last year, two had been filed compared to none for this year.