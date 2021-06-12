Early closings
AquaVenture water park in Norfolk will close early for private parties on the following dates:
— Saturday, June 12, closing at 4:30 p.m.
— Saturday, June 26, closing at 5:30 p.m.
— Saturday, July 3, closing at 6:30 p.m.
— Sunday, July 4, closing at 6:30 p.m.
— Saturday, July 17, closing at 3:30 p.m.
Tails and Tales
OAKDALE — The Lois Johnson Memorial Library will host its Tails and Tales summer reading program the week of Monday, June 14, through Saturday, June 19. Pick up packets and snacks at the library Monday at 2 p.m. The week’s activities are as follows:
— Animal vet presentation at the Oakdale Fire Hall on Tuesday, from 1 to 5 p.m. The vet will be offering discounted rabies shots at the program.
— Goats and chickens at Centennial Park on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Crafts and reading at the library Thursday at 1 p.m.
— Real reptile at the Oakdale Fire Hall on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Fun, games and root beer floats Saturday at Centennial Park at 3 p.m.
Street closure
A portion of 37th Street in Norfolk will be closed on Monday, June 14, for the installation of a storm sewer. The closure will be between Omaha Avenue and Bradford Avenue. It will last for around 10 days, according to a press release.
Residents are asked to contact the Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020 if they have any questions.
Keep it cool
Region 11 Emergency Management is reminding area residents to stay safe and cool during summer weather.
It is important to know the signs of heat exhaustion, including dizziness, headache, fatigue, vomiting, cramps and rapid heartbeat. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should drink fluids, remove clothing and cool off, Region 11 said in a press release.
Heat stroke is another danger. Its symptoms are high body temperature; hot, dry or red skin; no sweating; a rapid, strong pulse and confusion. If someone is experiencing a heat stroke, call 911 immediately.
To avoid heat stroke and heat exhaustion, Region 11 offers these tips:
— Stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking water steadily; don't wait until you're thirsty.
— Avoid caffeine and alcohol, which cause us to lose water more rapidly.
— Take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors in an air conditioned space.
— Wear loose fitting, lightly colored and lightweight clothes.
— Check on friends and neighbors.
— Keep your pets water bowls full and give them plenty of shade, rest and air conditioning.
— Never leave kids or pets in a locked car for any length of time.
— Minimize use of heat-generating appliances like stoves or ovens.
— If you must exercise outdoors, only exercise in the early morning hours, before 8 a.m.
— Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
— Check the local news and other outlets for important safety information.