Looking for a solution to try to assist police responding to false security alarms, the Norfolk City Council has created a fee structure that provides incentives to obtain a permit.
The Norfolk City Council passed all three readings of an ordinance Monday that separates false alarm fees when the owner of the alarm does not have a current permit from those who do have a permit, which is required by city code.
Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller said the city allows a person or business with an alarm system to have up to six false alarms in a year at no charge before the businesses start getting charged.
The reason for the permit is that when the alarm goes off, the police want to have a list of three people to call to verify the alarm if there is doubt.
Otherwise when the alarm goes off in the middle of the night, police aren’t sure oftentimes who they need to contact to see if the alarm is false, Miller said.
Especially in the middle of the night, it can take police awhile to determine if the alarm is false and it prevents officers from completing other tasks, he said. Oftentimes, police will have to try to go through utility billings to try to figure out whom to contact, Miller said.
Under the ordinance that was approved, those who obtain an alarm permit will get six false alarm responses without cost. After six false alarms, the fee structure applies, which is $25 per call.
For those who have been contacted but choose to not provide the permit information and night call information, they will be charged for all false alarm responses.
Miller said the fee Norfolk is charging is low compared with many other cities. One alarm company he spoke to, for example, told him the company expected to get charged $700 for its false alarm, which is what another police department charged it.
Norfolk’s fees are substantially lower, Miller said.