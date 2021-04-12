Not approved items left at Humphrey dump

HUMPHREY — After heavy rains in March, Humphrey city maintenance workers drove out to the landfill and were greeted by a scene of tree branches thrown over the locked gate on the inside of the landfill.
Apparently, someone drove to the landfill, saw it was locked — because rain had made the landfill muddy and not suited for vehicles — and instead of calling the city to open the dump or waiting until it was dry, threw branches over the fence and drove off, leaving someone to clean up after them.
Even after the City of Humphrey received a letter of noncompliance last year from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) after a surprise inspection revealed materials were in the burn pile that did not belong there, the city is dealing with the same issues again.
Pallets and various types of construction materials were cleaned up by city workers recently even though signs clearly state that those materials are not allowed in the dump.
The city burn pile is for city residents only and is not to be used by commercial tree cutters, and it is for trees and branches only. Not allowed in the burn pile are lumber, pallets, yard waste or garden waste.
Recently, more painted and construction wood was left in the burn pile.
Mel Harper, city maintenance supervisor, said it is frustrating.
“People need to have a little pride and have a nice dump. People need to care a little bit, so we don’t get it shut down,” he said.
The dump opened April 1, but Harper said there were some nice days in March, and because there were a lot of branches down around town, the dump was opened when weather permitted for people to use it.
He is concerned the NDEE could make another visit to the site when there are items dropped off that do not belong there.
“If we keep getting stuff like we’ve had, like last summer we had oil filters, painted wood and some other items, they could shut us down,” he said.
Maintenance workers go to the site three or four times a day to check on it, and they have a local farmer who agrees to take the grass clippings, so Harper does not want unwanted items in the grass pile.
“It’s so nice for him to do that for us, but it makes it a lot harder on him when he has to pick through it,” Harper said.
Jeff Edwards, waste compliance supervisor for the NDEE, said the city would have to determine if it is worth having a burn site.
“Ultimately, it’s up to the local jurisdiction whether they want to continue to operate a burn site,” he said. “Ultimately, that is a big step for a community, but what we try to do is work with them to make sure there is adequate signage at the site. Some places have actually installed a camera that takes pictures when people drive up; we’ve had that at burn sites where we’ve had issues. We have had them document when they go out to the burn site, what they remove, so we can see they’re monitoring it and not allowing things that are improper, and then they note that at their local meetings that they’ve discussed these issues.”
Edwards said cities have limited hours of operation for the dumps and have someone monitoring it.
He said this is not as big of an issue with the NDEE, and the burden is on local communities to monitor the site, but his office will work with cities to help alleviate problems.
Edwards said he appreciates Humphrey’s maintenance department reminding the public about the rules of the site.
“That, for us, is a good step for them to remind locals what they need to do. It’s a privilege to have a community burn site and, ultimately, if they abuse it, the community can give it up, or ... there’s the potential of our department doing further action related to the permit,” he said. “Our department does ... offer assistance. If they want to contact us and discuss issues, we’re willing to do that.”
If the dump continues to be misused, city officials may consider closing the dump on weekends or limiting hours.