HUMPHREY — If the Humphrey Public School Board of Education decides to build a new 7-12 facility, it will do so without the support of one of its members.
Alan Huettner told administrators and board members during a meeting this month that he would not support building a new school at this time.
Reading from his notes, Huettner said the project should be put on hold because it is not needed, citing option enrollment numbers, two proposed legislative bills and St. Francis passing on the opportunity to buy the current building.
“I think we should hit the brakes and take another look at building this new 7-12 facility,” he said. “I think we should stop taking out-of-district kids if we are at capacity. That would free up some classroom space. We should take a hard look at the school policy that allows us to do that. We all feel this building is in very good shape, and some of us think it’s in excellent shape, ... we just tried to sell it to St. Francis for over $9 million. Let me repeat that, over $9 million.
“Third, I think if LB 753 and LB 575 get passed, I think we will see the numbers of the kids in our school district dwindle down. With that being said, I think we should take a hard look at this before we spend our hard-working patrons’ tax dollars. Our levy is the second lowest in the state, and I would like to see that continue,” he said.
If the current building was sold to St. Francis, the HPS project would have changed from a 7-12 facility to prekindergarten through 12th grade.
The remaining board members disagreed and asked Huettner why he is now speaking out against the project after months of discussion.
Jenny Baumgart asked him why he thought the school should stop accepting option-enrollment students, and Huettner said there would be more room in classrooms without them.
Board member Mike Brandl countered that “even without those kids the classrooms are still full, so it doesn’t make any difference, Alan.”
Superintendent Brice King said there are 68 option-enrollment students, which includes the Lindsay Attendance Center.
“But if you look over the last seven-year period, our enrollment numbers — whether starting at the beginning of the year or we gain kids throughout the year — the in-district students compared to option students, our in-district numbers are actually higher than our option students. You either have families moving into the district, whether it’s Humphrey, rural Humphrey or Lindsay, or you have kids who are in-district but are transferring from Holy Family or St. Francis,” he said.
Board president Ron Zach said he appreciated Huettner’s input, “but this school is very good for the growth of our community,” and Huettner also agreed.
“I think we’ve shown the need with our growth, despite the out-of-district students, but we’re going to keep growing, and when do we say we’re going to build a new school when we’re busting at the seams? We’re busting at the seams, we’re there,” Zach said.
Huettner reiterated his belief that if LB 753 and LB 575 become law, “enrollment will dwindle.”
Zach disagreed and said, “I think we’re going to keep growing.”
LB 753 would create the Opportunity Scholarships Act. Under the act, individual and corporate taxpayers would qualify for a nonrefundable tax credit equal to the amount the taxpayer contributed to a scholarship-granting organization. No taxpayer may receive tax credits in an amount exceeding 50% of their state income tax liability.
Each nonprofit, scholarship-granting organization certified by the Nebraska Department of Revenue shall provide education scholarships to assist eligible students to attend a qualified, nonprofit, private elementary or secondary school.
LB 753 also creates a tiered system of priority consisting of five tiers for consideration in the disbursement of scholarships with tier 1 receiving top priority. The credits are available for tax years beginning or deemed to begin on or after Jan. 1, 2024, and are initially capped annually at $25 million. Credits are awarded in the order in which they are received.
LB 575, known as The Sports and Spaces Act, seeks to prohibit the participation of biological males in interscholastic K-12 athletics designated for biological females and biological females from competing in interscholastic K-12 athletics designated for males, with the exception that biological females may compete in interscholastic athletics with biological males where no other opportunity to compete with biological females exists.
It also prohibits biological males from using the restroom or locker room facilities designated for biological females and biological females from using the restroom or locker room facilities designated for biological males with certain exceptions for coaches, authorized personnel and emergency personnel.
Board member Paul Schemek said the amount of money brought into the district from option enrollment students should not be overlooked.
“Another thing to look at is we’re getting about $10,000 a year from these opt-in kids, we got about 60 opt-in kids, that’s about $600,000 a year that we’re not taxing our constituents for, it’s coming from the state,” he said.
The Nebraska State Department of Education has that money at $10,625 per option enrollment student at HPS for a total of $708,194 in state funding for the district.
King said that money covers a majority of what it costs to educate a student.
Board member Kory Vering said the board should continue to look into building a new facility, believing enrollment numbers will continue to grow.
“I think the public support is a lot better than I actually thought it would be,” he said.