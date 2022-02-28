Northeast Community College in South Sioux City has received around 100 rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits from the Dakota County Health Department. The free tests kits are available to Northeast students, staff and faculty as well as visitors to the extended campus.
“When the kits arrived and we were discussing where to distribute them, I immediately suggested Northeast Community College,” said Yvette Saldana, with the Dakota County Health Department.
Kits may be picked up at no cost at Northeast’s extended campus while supplies last or by contacting the Dakota County Health Department.
“We are always happy to partner with the county health department,” said Cyndi Hanson, dean of workforce development. “We share a goal of providing people with the information and resources needed to live healthy, active and fulfilling lives.”
The Northeast Community College extended campus is located at 1001 College Way in South Sioux City.