As the nation prepares to observe Apprenticeship Week from Monday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 21, Northeast Community College will host an event to educate college students, high school students, parents and business representatives on the benefits of apprenticeships.
Apprenticeship is an earn-and-learn model that offers another pathway to career success. Kimberly Andersen, registered apprenticeship coordinator at Northeast, said instead of learning only in a traditional classroom setting, apprenticeships offer students the opportunity to learn additional skills while on the job.
“Apprentices can begin their career path sooner by working at a job in their field of study,” she said. “This will put them a step ahead of their peers, and upon graduation they will already have a full-time job with that employer.”
Northeast Community College has become a registered apprenticeship sponsor for information technology help desk and certified nursing assistant and is exploring other programs as well.
Andersen said an upcoming event at the college is designed to demonstrate to students how apprenticeships can lead to better job prospects upon completion of their degrees.
“For those who are interested in getting a jump-start on their career path and solidify a full-time job upon graduation, I encourage them to attend Northeast’s ‘Apprenticeship: Building Bridges Between Colleges & Employers’ event. Even for those who are not interested in IT or health care, I urge them to attend as we are actively creating other apprenticeship programs as well.”
Andersen said the event is designed for not only students, but also for parents to see how their child can obtain a college education with little to no debt and business professionals to see how apprenticeships can help expand their talent pipeline and fill their job openings. Individuals who have a desire to change careers also are invited to attend.
Northeast Community College’s “Apprenticeship: Building Bridges Between Colleges & Employers” event will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in the College Welcome Center, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk.
Want to learn more?
To learn more about apprenticeships opportunities at Northeast, visit northeast.edu/classes/apprenticeships or contact Andersen at 402-844-7121 or kander61@northeast.edu.