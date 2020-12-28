The growth of renewable energy in Nebraska has situated the state as a leader in America’s growing clean energy industry. Wind and solar energy are increasingly offering the type of economic development in which the state continues to invest.
A panel hosted by the New Power Nebraska coalition recently examined the growing role renewable energy is playing in rural and urban development and growth opportunities in both the wind and solar energy industries, according to a Northeast Community College media release.
The virtual event featured local and industry leaders discussing the growth of wind and solar in Nebraska and some of the policies and initiatives that will help renewables advance even further.
Federal policies that support the growth of wind and solar in the state and the creation of good-paying jobs in rural areas were among topics addressed.
At Northeast, a wind energy program offers training opportunities for future technicians to obtain jobs that continue to increase across the region.
Instructor John Liewer, who has been in wind energy at Northeast since 2012, said the big difference he has seen over the past few years is how the industry has completely changed its perspective on education.
“When I started, you used to see a lot of people with the old cowboy mentality, ‘We don’t need schooling; we get this done. Nobody in the industry went through school, they all came from other trades,’ ” he said. “But it’s really amazing the shift I’ve seen within companies from the ground up — from the sites to corporate.”
That change in thinking has translated into successful placements of Northeast’s wind energy technology graduates in the industry.
In the past six years, a majority of the 45 graduates have stayed in Northeast’s 20-county service area. Liewer, a native of O’Neill, said he is surprised but pleased to see so many graduates who want to return to their hometowns to live and work.
“When I started asking students what they wanted to do and what their goals were, I was blown away in how many wanted to stay home,” Liewer said. “They wanted to settle down in their hometown and build a life.”
An additional way Northeast has been able to achieve success with the caliber of its wind energy program is through a number of partnerships with industry. That has been helped by the number of wind farms that have developed across the region in the past few years.
Nate Simpson, Northeast’s other wind energy instructor, said as a result, the industry has supplied the college with a number of components that allow students to train on equipment they will encounter once they are employed.
Donated equipment includes a decommissioned two-megawatt wind turbine generator that was donated from the Grand Prairie wind farm in Holt County, in addition to a 750-kilowatt nacelle and a rotor hub.
“Things like that is what keeps us expanding and gaining traction as far as training goes here at the college level,” Simpson said.
He also said it comes back to the students who return to the area to live and work.
“These wind farms are going out in these rural communities, and these students are seeing (towers) go up and they’re seeing the benefits — the tax dollars going back into the school systems, the communities,” he said. “They’re the ones that really want to come to our program and get out there and do that work.”
Energy generated from wind offers benefits to local economies with income for farmers and new tax revenue. Wind now supports 4,000 jobs across Nebraska and provides $12 million in tax revenue for state and local governments, leading to new community facilities such as schools and courthouses, improving roads and bridges and upgrading emergency services.
Additionally, it provides $14.7 million in annual land lease payments across the state. Nebraska farmers are often among landowners who benefit from the payments.
Solar power also is working right alongside wind energy to power Nebraska. There have been nearly 1,500 jobs created by the solar power industry in Nebraska, and prices for consumers have declined by 38% in the last five years.
Community solar also has expanded greatly as Nebraska has enough installed solar to power the equivalent of 7,900 homes.
“Nebraska will continue to benefit from the growth of renewable energy,” said Nebraska U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, who also spoke during the discussion. “To that end, I’ve supported tax incentives for growing our wind, solar and geothermal energy capacity and advocated for research in battery storage and carbon capture technologies. I will continue to pursue increased energy independence, cleaner energy production and a cleaner environment.”
And future economic benefits from renewable energy appear to be strong. Hansen said wind energy and bio-fuels are the two big players bringing new jobs and a new tax base to rural Nebraska, with solar becoming a significant partner as well.
“We need more kids staying home. We need more job opportunities. We need more tax base. … This is a great economic opportunity. We already have wind, we already have sun. What are we going to do with them? Are we going to put them to good use or not?” Hansen said. “… It’s just a great economic activity that’s above and beyond the normal things of growing crops and manufacturing and the other things that power our communities.”