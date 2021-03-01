Northeast Nebraska high school students will have the chance to scope out future colleges from the comfort of their home during EducationQuest's Virtual College Fair on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Students will be able to hear live presentations from Northeast Community College and Wayne State College representatives, along with experts from more than 70 other schools. Virtual college booths may be visited at any time during the event.
People may register for free at eqf.org/collegefair. Live video chats with college representatives will be available from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to EducationQuest.
Students also may experience virtual campus tours, download materials helpful for the decision process and schedule interviews with admission representatives.
Seniors may check in for live presentations on key preparations for college at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, while juniors can check in at 10:30 a.m. for more information on college planning.
Experts will share answers to common questions about the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.