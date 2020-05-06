Federal funds are becoming available for local college students who are struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Northeast Community College and Wayne State College are allocating about $2 million in direct student aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
The department is providing more than $12 billion to U.S. higher education institutions based on student enrollment. If a school decides to accept the aid, 50% of the funds must be distributed directly to students. The other half will go to the colleges once students receive funds.
The grants are intended to help pay for housing, food and other necessities after campuses closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Northeast started distributing checks in late April, said Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services. The college received $1.72 million and about $864,000 will go directly to Northeast students.
More than 230 students have requested financial assistance so far through an online form on the college website, she said. About $130,000 has been distributed to 97 students as of Tuesday and the college is still processing several assistance requests.
But not all U.S. college students are eligible for the federal funds.
“We thought it was available to any student, but they have to be eligible for financial aid to even get the grant,” she said. “So it’s getting tricky to help all of our students. We do have international students who are struggling, we have some in our residence halls who couldn’t go home.”
To be eligible for financial aid, students either have to be a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen, have a valid Social Security number, a high school diploma, GED or other requirements, she said.
This leaves out students who are international, in adult education or are dual-credit, Nipp said. Students who also were in online-only programs don’t qualify because the government considered their education not disrupted.
Out of the college’s estimated 6,000 credit students, about 2,600 of them are degree-seeking, which is one component that makes a student eligible to receive funds, Nipp said.
But Nipp said all Northeast students should still request assistance if they need it because the college has institutional funds and foundation scholarships available for those excluded.
“I want them to say, ‘I’m hungry, can you help me in any way?’ I don’t want them to say, ‘I’m hungry, but oh, I can’t ask for help because I don’t have a Social Security number,’” Nipp said.
Several types of assistance are available on the college’s form online, which may be accessed at https://northeast.edu/Coronavirus/Student-Assistance.aspx. If a student requests financial help, the financial aid office determines how much to allocate, with a maximum award of $6,195 per person, Nipp said.
The financial aid office has average costs of several necessities a student might need help with right now, including rent, utilities, internet, new technology and food.
Nipp said one student who applied for the emergency assistance had previously lived on Northeast’s Norfolk campus with a meal plan and now lives at home.
“The student said he went from eating all that he needed on campus to being extremely limited in the amount of food he could eat at home. His family could not afford to pay for his food in addition to food for the rest of his family,” she said. “The student said they don’t have enough food to eat, so this extra money will assist in covering his food expenses so there is more for the rest of the family.”
Wayne State is still discussing how to distribute 50% of the $2.52 million it received from the CARES Act directly to students, said Jay Collier, director of public relations.
The college recently sent out a survey to assess student needs, Collier said. About 2,200 of Wayne State’s 3,600 students qualify for the aid and 1,000 have replied to the survey detailing their needs during the pandemic.
Unlike Northeast, Wayne State is still developing a different system of deciding how much each student gets, and right now there isn’t a maximum amount.
Eligible students have already been emailed about the next steps, Collier said. Students who are ineligible can’t apply for any additional assistance related to the federal funds.
“Those students who will be receiving funds will be notified of the college’s intent to provide them with emergency assistance shortly,” Collier said. “The college plans to keep some of the funds in reserve for a period of time to ensure we can meet the needs of students who may have indicated they might not need assistance at this time but could develop a need later this spring, summer or fall.”
Wayne State staff have been reviewing survey results as a group. The process has been difficult and emotional, he said.
“Some of them have some gripping stories to tell,” Collier said. “One student’s family, all four of them lost their jobs. Some of them have pre-existing health conditions, so serious they can’t leave the house. Some of them had to try to find a job to help their family; some of them lost a loved one to the virus; it's all over the map, and they are just the most heartbreaking stories.”
Collier said he’s been receiving calls from incoming students asking about the University of Nebraska’s new program, the “Nebraska Promise,” which guarantees free tuition to 1,000 students whose family’s income is under $60,000.
Tuition costs for students whose family falls under the $60,000 income mark have already been close to free for as long as he can remember, he said. Those students usually receive a full Pell grant and institution scholarships, taking the price down close to zero.
Both Northeast and Wayne State aren’t discussing what to do with the remaining 50% of their federal CARES Act funds until the student funds are distributed, Collier and Nipp said.
“We have students who need money right now, so we are doing our best to turn that around as quickly as possible for them,” Collier said. “We ask that students be patient while we work on it, we are doing everything in our power to make sure we give the funds to students who need them the most.”