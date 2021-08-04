Officials from Northeast Community College and Wayne State College gathered on Tuesday to sign a memorandum of agreement that creates a combined technology degree program involving both schools.
The Associate of Applied Science/Bachelor of Science Technology program will allow graduates to complete their associate degrees at Northeast and then transfer all of their credits to earn a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology at Wayne State.
“This is a really exciting opportunity to allow some (students) continue education, transfer credits that they’ve earned — rather than having to start over or earn additional credits,” said Steve Elliott, Wayne State vice president of academic affairs. “The amount of flexibility offered within this agreement is something that I think all of our head admissions folks have talked about on both campuses.”
Elliott said this type of partnership is “relatively unheard of” because it allows Wayne State to accept up to 80 credits from transferring Northeast students.
A typical 2+2 program, which involves a student attending a community college for two years and then a college or university for two years, usually accepts a maximum of about 60 credits.
This flexibility means Wayne State can meet more students where they are in their journey at Northeast, said Marysz Rames, Wayne State president.
“Northeast has done a great job of producing those two-year degrees, and we need students with that level of education,” Rames said. “But we also know in this part of Nebraska, we have 35% fewer four-year degrees, so how do we provide new opportunities for students to earn those degrees? This is a phenomenal, innovative and creative way to move forward.”
Rames said agreements like this are “outside of normal policy,” but Paul Turman, chancellor of the Nebraska State College System, was willing to create the partnership to help more students.
Students enrolled in a variety of concentrations qualify for the new program, including subjects like agriculture, business services, construction, drafting, manufacturing, management services and more.
Northeast is looking for ways to give its students options beyond its associate of applied science degree, said president Leah Barrett. And some students are already lining up to get involved in the opportunity.
“With fewer industrial technology faculty in high schools, this may also help fill that pipeline,” Barrett said. “Combining (associate of applied science) and bachelor’s degrees creates a pathway for our students to continue their education, which will lead to more opportunities that may include higher-paying supervisory or management positions.”
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that graduates who earn bachelor’s degrees in technical fields have the potential to earn higher salaries than those with two-year degrees, according to a Northeast media release. This can mean the difference of more than $600,000 over a 40-year working career.
The technology program is not the only agreement Northeast and Wayne State have made together, said Michele Gill, vice president of educational services at Northeast.
The colleges have made several articulation agreements in the past in areas such as criminal justice, child care and education. But this is the first one in the associate of applied science degree program.
“It's a real opportunity for our students in applied science to do something we know that is going to further an opportunity that we didn’t have before with a partner that is really close,” Gill said.