2023 College Lineman’s Rodeo

Northeast Community College students Kameron Meixner of McCook (from left), Alex Barwick of Alma, Zebulun Knackstedt of Elwood and Mason Sedlacek of Norfolk claimed top honors in two team events at 2023 College Lineman’s Rodeo in Omaha.

 NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE

OMAHA — Utility line students at Northeast Community College put their skills to the test in a competition among regional schools where they participated in events that demonstrated industry safety, accuracy and camaraderie.

Nearly 100 students from postsecondary institutions throughout the Midwest — including Northeast and other colleges from Nebraska, Missouri and Michigan — competed in the 2023 College Lineman’s Rodeo at Metropolitan Community College’s Applied Technology Center in Omaha.

During the event, students moved between timed events that included framing, cross arm changeouts and an obstacle course that featured a 40-foot wall competitors ascended. Competitors used industry tools, operated equipment and climbed utility poles to perform tasks that were judged by industry professionals. A written exam factored into the scoring for the competition.

Participants also had the opportunity to interview for internships with representatives from industry companies who were on hand during the rodeo.

Northeast took top honors in two team events. The team of Alex Barwick of Alma, Zebulun Knackstedt of Elwood, Kameron Meixner of McCook and Mason Sedlacek of Norfolk earned first place in the obstacle course competition. The same team also took first in the cross arm changeout.

Other Northeast utility line students who competed were Arik Ackerman, Bertrand; Jacob Bender, Norfolk; Dalton Berkebile, Tecumseh; Talyn Campbell, McCook; Connor Floyd, Sutherland; Jorge Garcia, Miller; Dawson Kaup, Neligh; Garrett Latimer, McCook; Sawyer McGill, North Platte; Quinton Ries, Ord; Andrew Sydow, Stratton; Joshua Whalen, Kearney; and Justin White, David City.

Instructors Cleve Stolpe and Kyle Voecks accompanied the students at the event.

Northeast Community College offers one of only three two-year utility line degree programs in the country. Students learn the basics of electricity and electrical equipment from experienced faculty who instruct on the installation, operation and maintaining of electrical utility lines. Successful completion of the program prepares graduates for highly marketable careers installing, replacing, and repairing electrical power poles, lines and equipment.

The program is nationally recognized for its comprehensive utility line and job training safety program.

* * *

Want to learn more?

To learn about the utility line program at Northeast Community College, visit northeast.edu/degrees-and-programs/utility-line.

Tags

In other news

Wagner mercenary leader issues 1st audio statement since mutiny

Wagner mercenary leader issues 1st audio statement since mutiny

The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in a boastful audio statement Monday, but uncertainty still swirled about his fate, as well as that of senior Russian military leaders, the impact on the war in Ukraine, and even the political future of President …

$5,000 raised for seizure-stricken woman

$5,000 raised for seizure-stricken woman

A benefit aimed at easing the medical debts of a Norfolk woman who underwent six surgeries in a month — five of which were neurological — resulted in a charitable return of $5,269 on Saturday, June 17 at the O Lounge.

Construction students build walls to showcase arts

Construction students build walls to showcase arts

Building construction students at Northeast Community College have been getting cultured in addition to learning about the proper technics of installing drywall, cabinetry or siding over the past few years. In 2021, students constructed a two-level set for a Norfolk Community Theatre/Northea…