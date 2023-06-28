OMAHA — Utility line students at Northeast Community College put their skills to the test in a competition among regional schools where they participated in events that demonstrated industry safety, accuracy and camaraderie.
Nearly 100 students from postsecondary institutions throughout the Midwest — including Northeast and other colleges from Nebraska, Missouri and Michigan — competed in the 2023 College Lineman’s Rodeo at Metropolitan Community College’s Applied Technology Center in Omaha.
During the event, students moved between timed events that included framing, cross arm changeouts and an obstacle course that featured a 40-foot wall competitors ascended. Competitors used industry tools, operated equipment and climbed utility poles to perform tasks that were judged by industry professionals. A written exam factored into the scoring for the competition.
Participants also had the opportunity to interview for internships with representatives from industry companies who were on hand during the rodeo.
Northeast took top honors in two team events. The team of Alex Barwick of Alma, Zebulun Knackstedt of Elwood, Kameron Meixner of McCook and Mason Sedlacek of Norfolk earned first place in the obstacle course competition. The same team also took first in the cross arm changeout.
Other Northeast utility line students who competed were Arik Ackerman, Bertrand; Jacob Bender, Norfolk; Dalton Berkebile, Tecumseh; Talyn Campbell, McCook; Connor Floyd, Sutherland; Jorge Garcia, Miller; Dawson Kaup, Neligh; Garrett Latimer, McCook; Sawyer McGill, North Platte; Quinton Ries, Ord; Andrew Sydow, Stratton; Joshua Whalen, Kearney; and Justin White, David City.
Instructors Cleve Stolpe and Kyle Voecks accompanied the students at the event.
Northeast Community College offers one of only three two-year utility line degree programs in the country. Students learn the basics of electricity and electrical equipment from experienced faculty who instruct on the installation, operation and maintaining of electrical utility lines. Successful completion of the program prepares graduates for highly marketable careers installing, replacing, and repairing electrical power poles, lines and equipment.
The program is nationally recognized for its comprehensive utility line and job training safety program.
