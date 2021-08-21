Just three days before classes were scheduled to begin, Northeast Community College issued a requirement that face masks must be worn in all campus buildings.
“Our students want to be here in person,” said Leah Barrett, college president, in a media release. “I have asked employees to respectfully follow this requirement and to politely ask others to adhere to it as well.”
The new mandate comes after the college’s COVID-19 Recovery Team met Friday to discuss the mask protocols.
Face masks will not be required in outdoor spaces as the new guideline goes into effect Monday, Aug. 23.
“The recovery team has met regularly and has put in much research as to what should be done for the best interests of the college as a whole,” Barrett said. “I support their recommendation and sincerely thank them for their service. This has been an extremely heavy lift on their part.”
Barrett said with effective vaccines available to combat the virus, Northeast was able to lift the mask mandate this past spring with everyone believing things were getting more back to “normal.” Unfortunately, she said, that is not happening.
“Health authorities point out that the delta variant is more contagious, stronger, reproduces quickly and infects both the immunized and unimmunized,” Barrett said. “They say the best prevention to keep it from spreading are the vaccines, face masks and washing of hands frequently.”
Barrett noted in an email to college employees that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Madison County has a 23.26% COVID positivity rate, with percentage increases in the county in testing volume, new hospitalization rates and in the number of regular hospital beds and ICU beds used by COVID patients.
Northeast will be joining other colleges and universities in Nebraska returning to fall classes with mask requirements, including Metro Community College, Western Nebraska Community College and Hastings College.
In addition to its main campus in Norfolk, Northeast Community College operates extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point.