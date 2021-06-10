Northeast Community College is offering a one-time program to allow students who may have left before completing their degree or certificate the opportunity to have their debt forgiven and come back to college.
Northeast launched the program to help those with previous debt owed to the college as it often prevents students from re-enrolling and finishing their degree.
Students are eligible to participate in the program if they have a past due balance at Northeast incurred before Jan. 1, 2020; have not attended a credit course at Northeast after Jan. 1, 2020; and must be a degree-seeking student who will enroll in the 2021 fall semester.
Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services, said by earning a degree, eligible students will be able remove an insurmountable obstacle to advance their career and obtain higher wages.
“By removing financial barriers, Northeast is giving students the opportunity to finish what they started,” Nipp said. “As things begin to look more promising after a year of dealing with the pandemic, the debt forgiveness program is being offered now to allow people to get a leg up if they were unable to finish their educational journey. Now, they are being given another chance.”
Citing the five years between fall 2015 and fall 2019 as an example, about 470 Northeast students who each had an average amount of unpaid balance totaling $1,000 would qualify for the program. This program forgives only student debt owed to Northeast; it does not apply to student loans.
Nipp said a program such as debt forgiveness also could benefit area employers.
“Northeast understands our industry partners need more skilled workers. By removing this financial barrier for our students, this is another way we can help fill those demands,” she said.
The college also is providing free tuition to students who enroll in summer credit classes. Further, students who enroll in classes beginning in fall 2021 will qualify for $2,500 in financial assistance through the American Rescue Plan Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
In addition, the College Access program will be available to help enroll qualified low-income, underserved students with the full cost of tuition and fees and $1,000 for books.
“It’s really a great time to go to college, especially Northeast,” Nipp said. “We have a lot of options to make college affordable right now for our students.”
Students interested in Northeast’s debt forgiveness program must enroll by Friday, July 30, to qualify.
* * *
Want to know more?
To determine eligibility or to learn more about the program, visit northeast.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships/programs/debt-forgiveness or call 402-844-7001.