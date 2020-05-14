Northeast Community College plans to open some of its facilities and allow a limited number of staff to return to campus next month.
Since late March, buildings at all Northeast locations have been closed to the public because of COVID-19, according to a college media release. Northeast has created a new business continuity plan that will allow public access to a limited number of facilities beginning in June.
The college will also bring a limited number of employees back to its campuses in a staggered approach in June, with some staff members still working at home. Northeast President Leah Barrett said this method will likely be in place as the threat of COVID-19 persists, which could be into the fall.
“We will continue to seek guidance from state and area public health agencies which may mean an increase or decrease in the number of employees on site and the number of buildings open," Barrett said.
Instruction over the summer will mainly still occur in a remote format, with some students on campus in hands-on classes with social distancing in place. By June 1, academic departments will have finalized their course plans for the fall semester so that new students will know the instructional delivery format when they register for classes. This will include hands-on options, synchronous and online delivery formats.
“We need to return to a more personal business approach based on a philosophy of academic excellence and the safety of our faculty, staff and students,” Barrett said. “As the pandemic progresses, Northeast Community College is evaluating various ways to resume some of the services on our campuses to accommodate the needs of our students and constituents.”
Northeast operates its main campus in Norfolk with extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point, and regional offices in Ainsworth and Hartington.
Barrett said Northeast is working on plans now to operate safely in the months ahead.
“We want to take the next month to prepare our campuses to ensure everyone feels safe working in this new environment.”
This preparation includes placing partitions in frontline areas and making certain social distancing measures are in place for reception areas, service counters and in open office areas. The college will also reorganize classrooms and lab areas to implement social distancing.
In addition, the college will provide face masks to all staff and faculty and encourage them to wear them. A group of employees plans to set up a sewing room to make masks for all employees who have a desire to wear one - or they can wear one of your own.
Barrett said it has been a challenge to plan for the months ahead not knowing how long the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 will persist.
“What we look like on June 21 may be very different than Sept. 1, but academic excellence and the safety and the health of our college community will be at the forefront of opening and in the management of facilities and the number of employees working on our campuses. We will need to be nimble and flexible as we progress through these uncharted times,” she said. “However, I am confident our business continuity plan approach to reopening can bring some normalcy back into our lives."