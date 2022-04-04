The Workforce Development Office at Northeast Community College will offer a series of professional opportunities in early April in Norfolk to ensure that employees have up-to-date training that is essential to any successful business plan.
Becoming a Northeast Nebraska Workforce Partner will put business owners and supervisors in a position to jump ahead of the competition by maximizing their training investment.
In this joint effort provided by the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce and Northeast Community College, the training will provide business leaders and staff opportunities for personal and professional growth close to home.
The next course, Time Management, will be Tuesday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, 609. W. Norfolk Ave.
No organization can afford to lose any time at being successful. Research shows most office workers waste about 80% of their time. Of all the resources available, time is the one thing that is constant for every person. Yet with 24 hours in a day, people continue to work longer, feel stressed and say out loud, "I need more time!" This workshop is designed to address time management issues.