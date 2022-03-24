HARTINGTON — The workforce development office at Northeast Community College is offering a series of professional opportunities in Hartington to ensure that employees have up-to-date training, which is essential to any successful business plan. Becoming a Northeast Nebraska Workforce Partner will put business owners and supervisors in a position to jump ahead of the competition by maximizing their training investment.
In this joint effort provided by the City of Hartington and Northeast Community College, the training will provide business leaders and staff opportunities for personal and professional growth close to home.
The next course, Getting Comfortable with Public Speaking, will be Thursday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Hartington Public Library, 106 S. Broadway Ave.
Public speaking is a common point of anxiety for people despite the fact we do it every day. When individuals engage in conversation outside their home, they are engaged in public speaking, whether that's a one-on-one conversation or a presentation to 100 people. This session will outline how to build comfort with off-the-cuff and prepared presentations. Time also will be spent on strategies to reduce anxiety and increase confidence.
There is a fee to attend this course. To register, call 402-844-7000 or 800-348-9033, ext. 7000. Online registration is not available for this course.
For businesses interested in multiple seats at a discount, contact Jim McCarville at 402-844-7238 or jamesam@northeast.edu.