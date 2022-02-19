Northeast Community College will offer an online course in human resources certification preparation beginning later this month.
HR Certification Preparation will meet online Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m., Feb. 28 to April 25. Please note that class will meet only for one hour on the first night of class. There will be no class on April 18.
This class will provide instruction in the current Human Resource Management Body of Knowledge as identified by the Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI). Participants will engage in discussion and complete questions representative of those likely to be on HR certification exams; the actual exam is not conducted in the class.
For optimal benefit from the course, students should purchase the "Trivium PHR Study Guide 2020/21” (ISBN-13: 978-1635306903), which is available from several online retailers.
There is a fee to take the course with instructor Sara DeAnda.
To register, call Northeast Community College in Norfolk at 402-844-7000.