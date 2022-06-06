Diagnosing vehicle network communication problems, locating faulty vehicle electronics and finding intermittent problem that is encountered from time to time, the automotive lab scope is one of the best pieces of diagnostic equipment an auto technician can have in their arsenal of tools.
Northeast Community College will offer a one-day course to instruct technicians and others with an interest how to properly set and/or use this versatile, time-saving tool.
Introduction to Automotive Lab Scope (DSO) Usage will be Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Weller building, Room 117, on the Norfolk campus.
This class is designed for anyone who may own a lab scope and want to learn how to better apply its usage to daily tasks, brush up on their skills or simply have an interest in learning more about them before purchasing one. Participants are asked to bring their lab scope, if they have one.
There is a cost to attend the course, which is taught by instructor Vern Hood.
To register, call Northeast Community College at 402-844-7000.