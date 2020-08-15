The COVID-19 pandemic has already altered how the fall semester at Northeast Community College will operate this year.
Now, in an effort to allow students an opportunity to gain additional credits between the fall and spring semesters, the college will offer a special session of optional classes in December and January, according to a college media release.
Leah Barrett, college president, said an inter-session is another chance for Northeast to assist students to stay on pace to graduate.
"There will be a good diversity of classes that will be offered to students during that time should they choose to enroll in these courses," Barrett said. "This is also an opportunity to ensure that students who want to transfer as soon as they complete with Northeast can do so with 60 credits in two years rather than completing in multiple years."
Northeast Community College moved up the beginning of the fall 2020 semester to Monday, Aug. 17, to end classes on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.
Northeast will hold two seven-week sessions from August to November with no off time for Labor Day, and fall break in October has been canceled. The adjusted schedule is designed to reduce the risk of any health hazards associated with COVID-19 because of travel.
Barrett said the inter-session is designed as a short-term solution to deal with an uncharted time in planning the academic calendar.
"This is not business as usual, but it is an opportunity to give our students additional choices in pursuing their education at Northeast,” Barrett said.
The inter-session will run from Nov. 30 to Jan. 15, with a break for the holidays in late December and early January. Registration will begin in October.
Barrett assigned a task force, led by Michele Gill, interim vice president of educational services, to study the prospect of offering the optional session. The group determined a six-week session would work best for both faculty and students who choose to participate.
"The inter-session will provide an opportunity for our faculty and students to have a better course experience," Gill said. "This will allow them to be able to complete general education competencies in a timely fashion, which would be more amenable to faculty who would choose to teach during that time."
The inter-session means a one-week adjustment in the start and end dates of the spring semester, which are now Jan. 25-May 19, 2021. The modification still allows for a 16-week spring semester at Northeast with built-in winter and spring breaks in March and April.
In addition, the spring commencement ceremony will move to Saturday, May 22.
Barrett is pleased with faculty members who have expressed an interest to teach during the inter-session, as well as the variety of courses that will be offered. She said administration has listened to faculty on how to provide the best experience possible for Northeast students.
"We know there are increasingly levels of uncertainty during this pandemic, and the inter-session is another way that we can provide the best experience possible for our students.”