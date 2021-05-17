Students who enroll in summer credit classes at Northeast Community College this year won’t have to worry about the cost of classes.
The college will be offering free tuition this year to anyone who registers for credit classes this summer.
“It is our hope to remove financial barriers for students by offering free tuition during the summer,” said Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services. “We want to help our students who have been negatively affected by the pandemic, and this is one way of helping them stay on track or assist new students begin their education.”
The benefit includes high school students who want to get ahead, current students or students from other colleges who want to transfer credits.
Northeast’s summer sessions begin May 24, June 7 and July 5. Four-week, eight week and 12-week sessions are available. To take advantage of the free tuition, students just need to apply to Northeast for the summer term and then register for classes. Students will be responsible for fees and textbook or supply costs.
Nipp said Northeast would work with each student as needed to ensure that tuition is covered for summer courses. She said summer is a good opportunity for any student to either begin their college career or for returning students to pick up additional credits.
“Many students took less credits while learning online over this past year,” she said. “Summer classes help students stay on track in reaching their degree. And, they can also help students lighten their credit load during the fall semester.”
