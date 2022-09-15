Northeast Community College to offer course for EMS instructors
A new online course through Northeast Community College in Norfolk will be offered to those interested in instructing EMS (Emergency Medical Services) providers.
EMS Instructor Course (EMTL 1810/ 22F & CRN #15492) will be held Thursdays, Oct. 6, through Nov. 17, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The EMS Instructor Course is designed to provide students who are clinically competent in a specific content area with the instructional skills to deliver training effectively. It focuses on instructional preparation, presentation and evaluation. Upon completion of the course, the student should be able to teach any of the curriculum packages in which they are clinically competent.
Prerequisites: The student must hold an active National Registry Certification at the level or above for which they intend to teach.
There is a cost to attend the course, with Michael Anderson as the instructor. A book is available in the Hawk Shop on the Norfolk campus at (402) 844-7140.
To register, call Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7000.
Northeast Community College to provide EMS workshops in Battle Creek, Chambers
The Allied Health Department at Northeast Community College in Norfolk has announced two free, one-session workshops for emergency medical service technicians to be held in Battle Creek and Chambers in October.
The workshop Airway Management will be held Monday, Oct. 3, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Battle Creek Fire Hall.
The workshop Emergency Vehicle Operator’s Course will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Chambers Fire Hall.
There is no need to pre-register for either workshop.
EMS workshops are funded in whole or in part with funds provided through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Office of Emergency Health System.
For additional information, call the Allied Health Department, Northeast Community College, at (402) 844-7335.