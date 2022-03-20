Northeast Community College in Norfolk will offer a 16-hour class with hands-on training in variable frequency drives and industrial networking.
The Level I course will be Monday through Thursday, March 21-24, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Applied Technology Building, Rooms 155 and 160 on the Norfolk campus.
This class is designed to train maintenance technicians and other electrical personnel who have the least three years of maintenance in industrial manufacturing or experience working in industrial plants and commercial buildings. Participants will learn general operational knowledge of variable frequency drives, basic networking concepts and how to identify and troubleshoot issues and download parameters.
Recommended tools not included are Klein Tools 11055 wire stripper and cutter for 12-20 AWG stranded wire, precision screwdriver set; slotted, six pieces, and digital multi-meter — Category III.
To pre-register for the course, call Northeast Community College at 402-844-7000.