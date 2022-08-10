Northeast Community College students interested in part-time employment during the upcoming academic year are encouraged to attend a special event next month sponsored by Northeast’s Career Services Office.
The annual part-time job fair will be Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. Employer set-up will be from 2 to 3 p.m.
Approximately 50 Norfolk area employers will be available to visit with Northeast students about part-time employment opportunities during the 2022-23 academic year. Employers will be recruiting for a variety of positions including restaurant, retail, health and customer service.
There is no registration charge to employers. Employers are encouraged to register for the event by Tuesday, Aug. 16, through the Northeast website, northeast.edu/career-services/part-time-job-fair/register. Or they may register by calling Terri Heggemeyer, director of career services, at 402-844-7263. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
“This event is a great way to connect employers and students,” Heggemeyer said. “It is a wonderful opportunity for employers to find part-time employees to fill their open positions. It brings together local businesses and our students to help the businesses meet their needs and positively impact the local economy.”
Students should be prepared to fill out applications. Heggemeyer offers a few important reminders to the prospective employees.
“I encourage our Northeast students to dress well, bring a good attitude, friendly smile, and a firm handshake to the job fair. It really is true; you only get one chance to make a good first impression.”
The list of employers will be available on Monday, Aug. 22. by contacting Career Services.
Northeast Community College alumni are also welcomed to attend the job fair.