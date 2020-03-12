The criminal justice department at Northeast Community College will host special guests on the Norfolk campus next week.
Two members of the Nebraska Department of Corrections will discuss current issues and challenges facing the agency, as well as steps that are being taken to improve the department as a whole, according to a Northeast media release.
Dawn-Renee Smith, deputy director for programs, and Robert Madsen, deputy director for prisons, will speak from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk.
Matthew McCarthy, director of the criminal justice program and instructor at Northeast, said the talk is to bring attention to criminal justice matters.
“Dawn and Robert’s presentation is an effort to increase awareness of National Criminal Justice Month and issues surrounding the Nebraska Department of Corrections,” McCarthy said. “This is open to all faculty, staff, students of the college and members of the public.”
Northeast Community College offers an associate of arts degree in law enforcement. The degree, with a concentration in criminal justice, provides students with a knowledge that allows them to directly apply skills on the job or to continue study toward a four-year degree.
In addition, Northeast Community College has an active Criminal Justice Association (CJA) for students.
Activities include tours to various correctional facilities, such as the Omaha Correctional Facility and Madison County Jail, hosting speakers to discuss various criminal justice career fields and demonstrations of the Mobile Crime Lab and rappelling wall. There are several opportunities to get involved with community events. In past years, the CJA has assisted with security at the Nebraska Cattlemen's Ball, participated in a missing person search and conducted a security assessment for the college campus.
Northeast Community College won the Nebraska SkillsUSA Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) competition and placed ninth at the national SkillsUSA competition in Kentucky. The SkillsUSA Championships are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.