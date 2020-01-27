Northeast Community College will participate in an event that launches what has been described as a “groundbreaking” report on the future of the state’s early childhood workforce, according to a college media release.
The Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission, a group of more than 40 Nebraska public- and private-sector leaders, will hold a watch party for the launch event of the new report, “Elevating Nebraska’s Early Childhood Workforce: Report and Recommendations of the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission.”
The launch will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, in Lincoln, with watch parties at locations across the state, including Norfolk. The Norfolk watch party may be viewed in the Lifelong Learning Center at Northeast Community College, 601 E. Benjamin Ave. A discussion will follow the presentation.
The report, developed over the course of the three-year commission, outlines the urgent need to prioritize the early childhood workforce in Nebraska for children, families, communities and state.
A panel of commission members will share an overview of the commission’s findings and recommendations that are meant to serve as a guide for Nebraska’s early childhood care and education into the future. State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, commission member and chairman of the Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, will deliver opening remarks.
For those who are planning to attend the watch party, RSVP to Connie Sixta, associate dean of humanities, arts and social sciences at Northeast Community College, at connie@northeast.edu, or call 402-844-7347.