Adult-education staff

Members of the adult education program staff at Northeast Community College discuss an upcoming recognition night for GED graduates. Shown (from left) are Beth Syslo, instructor; Emily Duncan, director of the adult education program; Micah Milligan, success coach; and Virginia Brown, instructor.

 NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The adult education office at Northeast Community College will hold a recognition night to celebrate the academic achievements of local adults who have earned their GED diplomas between 2018 and 2023.

The event will be Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m., in the Lifelong Learning Center, on the Norfolk campus, 601 E. Benjamin Ave. The event also will celebrate students who completed a certificate in the integrated education and training courses in certified nurse aide, medical aide and commercial driver’s license.

The adult education program at Northeast Community College provides adults with a second chance to earn a high school equivalency diploma. The program is designed to help students develop the academic skills and knowledge needed to succeed in higher education or in the workforce.

Emily Duncan, director of the adult education program at Northeast, said the recognition night would feature inspiring speeches from accomplished community members and special guests, as well as presentations of diplomas to the proud graduates. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and congratulate the GED recipients and to learn more about the educational opportunities available through the Northeast adult education office.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of our GED graduates and certificate students at this special event," Duncan said. "These individuals have worked incredibly hard to earn their diplomas and certifications, and we are proud to support them on their journey to success."

The GED recognition night is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

* * *

Want to learn more?

To learn more on the adult education program at Northeast, visit northeast.edu/adult-education. For more information, contact Duncan at emily@northeast.edu or 402-844-7253.

