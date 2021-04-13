Northeast to hold six May graduation ceremonies

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Northeast Community College to hold its 2020 graduation ceremony online, administrators have decided to hold this year’s commencement in person with six events over a two-day period.
Three graduation ceremonies will be Friday, May 21, and three on Saturday, May 22, in the Cox Activities Center gymnasium on Northeast’s Norfolk campus. Attendance will be limited to allow 6 feet of social distancing between graduates and guests.
“Our priority is the student experience,” said Leah Barrett, college president. “Commencement is a day when students want to see their instructors in their academic regalia of a gown, mortar board and tassel. They want to hear “Pomp and Circumstance” and they want to walk across the stage to be presented their diploma. I want to thank our college staff for their creativity and thoughtfulness as we look at providing our graduates with a well-deserved meaningful experience.”
Commencement ceremonies will be each day at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Graduates have been informed as to the date and time of their respective ceremonies. Receptions will follow each event.
Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services, said approximately half of the 900 graduates have chosen to participate in commencement this year.
“Multiple ceremonies will allow approximately 75 graduates at each event. In addition, each student will be allowed up to four guests who will view the ceremonies in the Cox Activities Center gym,” Nipp said. “We are working diligently to ensure these are very special, momentous ceremonies for each of our graduates and their guests during this unprecedented time.”
Nipp said Northeast faculty members agreed that the priority for attendance are family members and friends of the graduates. Some faculty members will be included in the processional and recessional through the gym and be seated in the adjacent theater to view the live-stream of the ceremonies
All guests must have a ticket to be admitted to commencement ceremonies, and all attendees must wear a face mask.
Guests will be seated in pods that will include immediate family members and friends of each graduate. Each pod will be spaced 6 feet apart from individuals in other pods who are not in their respective group.
Ceremonies also will be streamed live by the Northeast Media Arts programs of broadcasting and audio recording technology at team1sports.com/northeastcc/. All events will be available on demand following the ceremonies.