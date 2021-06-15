Northeast to hold Horticulture Discovery Days for area youths

The Horticulture and Early Childhood Education programs at Northeast Community College are teaming up with Nebraska Extension at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to hold two special days designed to give area youths opportunities to learn more about nature.
A Horticulture Discovery Day will be Wednesday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the Northeast science building at 801 E. Benjamin Ave. Another day is planned for Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Pawnee Park in Columbus.
Tee Bush, horticulture instructor, and Lisa Guenther, early childhood education instructor, will be working with Kelly Feehan, extension educator in Platte County, to provide two horticulture-based workshops for children ages 8-12.
“The workshops are intended to get youths more interested and involved in horticulture,” Bush said. “These short-day camps should help them connect them to what horticulture is to their activities and everyday plants and animals they come in contact with.”
Activities during the Horticulture Discovery Days will include a nature walk, scavenger hunt and a lesson on how trees help pollinators. Children also will build a bird's nest craft to take home and hear the story “A Tree is Nice” by Janice Udry. The camps are open to the public and children do not need to be registered for 4-H to attend.
“Horticulture is the art of cultivating plants in gardens to produce food and medicinal ingredients, or for comfort and ornamental purposes. The many benefits of horticulture include a love for nature and growing plants,” Guenther said. “The goal of these workshops is to educate students about what horticulture is and the many joys and good that is derived from all aspects of plants and nature.”
Each of the Horticulture Discovery Days can accommodate 20 children. There is a fee for children to participate.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To register or for more information, contact Tee Bush via email at trentee@northeast.edu