LINCOLN — Six Northeast Community College students have been named to the 2023 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) All-Nebraska Academic Team. The all-state academic team is sponsored by PTK — an international honor society for two-year colleges — and the Nebraska Community College Association, to recognize students for academic achievement, leadership and service.
Tory Halsey of Chambers, Aubrie Klabenes of Neligh, Sofia Hernandez-Natareno of South Sioux City, Yatziri Loya Barraza of South Sioux City, Christina Miller of Norfolk and Bethany Rupprecht of Clarkson have joined 26 other all-state team members from five other community colleges in Nebraska in being recognized by PTK with the prestigious honor.
The honorees were each presented Nebraska All-State Academic Team medallions and certificates during a ceremony in Lincoln.
Halsey is an autobody technology major at Northeast. He served as vice president of fellowship for the PTK Tau Chi Chapter at the College and enjoys trap shooting, working on the family ranch and on his project pickup. Halsey has been named to the president’s and dean’s lists, served as president of the SkillsUSA Chapter (he earned second place in the 2022 SkillsUSA in the automotive collision repair competition) and is certified in spray gun training.
Halsey plans to work at Town and Country Autobody in O’Neill after graduation. His goal is to own his own body shop in his hometown.
Halsey has also been named a 2023 New Century Workforce Scholar through PTK. He has received a $1,250 scholarship. The scholarship is the first of its kind to support students at associate degree-granting institutions on a national scale as they plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate.
Klabenes is a graphic design major. She has been named to the president’s list and received the Elmer and Eunice Mohl and Security National Bank scholarships as well as the Nebraska Opportunity Grant. She regularly participated in PTK activities at Northeast and has been a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Upon graduation Klabenes would like to gain employment at a company that is family-oriented or interested in community service. She would like to work for a large company in a large city and eventually move back to Nebraska with the experience she has gained.
Hernandez-Natareno is a business administration major at Northeast’s extended campus in South Sioux City. She has been named to the dean’s list and has been a member of the TRIO program, Girls Inc. and PTK.
Hernandez-Natareno was born in Guatemala and lived in a dangerous area where she witnessed “traumatic events.”
“I was given an opportunity get out of that situation; I am not planning to waste it,” she said. “What motivates me every day is my goal to one day create a nonprofit that can help many communities not only in the United States, but around the entire world.”
Hernandez-Natareno plans to transfer to the University of South Dakota to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Loya Barraza is an accounting major at Northeast’s extended campus in South Sioux City. She is a member of PTK and has been named to the president’s list. Her biggest motivation is her family. She said her parents came to the United States for better opportunities.
After graduating from Northeast, Loya Barraza plans to transfer to the University of South Dakota to obtain bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration with a concentration in accounting. She wants to then become a certified public accountant.
Miller is a communications major. She has served as vice president Hawks Catholic, a member of PTK and has been named to the president’s list. Miller said she has had a job since she was 12 and has worked hard to finance her education and to buy a car and insure it.
Miller plans to transfer to the University of Nebraska at Omaha to pursue a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a “sub-plan” of sign language interpretation and then work in a school setting with students. She took a sign language class during her first semester at Northeast and fell in love with it.
“That is when I figured out, I want to interpret for my career,” Miller said. “I want to help children in need, and translating for deaf or hard-of-hearing students is how I am going to accomplish that.”
Rupprecht is a business administration major and also plans to earn a certificate in entrepreneurship. She has been involved with PTK serving as chapter secretary, Northeast’s student activities council and Christian Student Fellowship. She has been named to the president’s list and is a recipient of the Northeast Nebraska Career Scholarship.
Rupprecht said she has volunteered in her community and elsewhere since a very young age. This includes becoming a certified nurse aide and volunteering at the Norfolk Rescue Mission.
After completing her bachelor's degree in business administration, she would like to work for a business or organizations that is driven by helping others.
Northeast Phi Theta Kappa sponsors are Colleen Barnes, criminal justice/sociology instructor; Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services; and Andrea Suhr, physical therapist assistant instructor.