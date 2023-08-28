It’s an exciting time on the campus of Northeast Community College in Norfolk. As students began classes last Monday, many also are focusing on their living arrangements, especially the more than 500 students who are living on campus.
Freshman students moved into the college’s three residence halls and two apartment buildings on Aug. 17.
There was no shortage of help for the students moving in. In addition to family members of all ages, Northeast resident assistants (RAs), desk assistants (DAs) and Northeast employees also assisted by toting in everything from sofas and televisions to food to laundry baskets full of items.
Sara Morgan, director of residence life, said she was grateful for the extra hands.
“It's a lot of work but we have really good students helping. We have our RAs and DAs out helping, and they have been phenomenal,” she said. “They all helped us set things up the night before to get everything ready. I also really appreciate employees signing up for shifts to assist the students and their family members.”
Morgan said they did do a few new things differently this year to assist in the move-in process. That included utilizing a long walkway in front of Path Hall so drop-offs at the front door were more convenient to unload. She said they also kept emergency doors in the buildings locked to ensure a more secure environment.
Morgan said statistics show how important it is for students to live on a college campus. In addition to enjoying a social culture, it can be beneficial in students’ education.
“Oh my gosh, it's so important. When students live on campus, they are more successful, they have higher GPAs, are more likely to stay in school. I think it's absolutely phenomenal that we have so many students living here and that our campus housing is full. I only wish we had more space to put them,” she said with a chuckle.