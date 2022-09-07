Having a sense of belonging is important in the life of a college student. Finding a new interest is a positive opportunity to learn to work with a team, gain leadership skills, meet new friends and just have fun — all of which can have long lasting influences after college life is over.
Last week, more than 325 students at Northeast Community College had the opportunity to find a club or organization they would like to join during the Student Activities Council’s (SAC) annual Cheers to Leadership Root Beer Kegger in Paradise Courtyard on the Norfolk campus.
Carissa Kollath, director of student activities, said the annual event is designed as the college’s club fair.
“This is an opportunity for our clubs, that are interest-based groups, to get a chance to have one-on-one conversations with our students to let them know what they have to offer, what the clubs are all about, when they meet and how the students can get involved.”
Northeast has more than 50 clubs and organizations, many of which are focused on programs of study, but others are groups such as trap shooting, archery, Christian Student Fellowship and PRIDE, as well as leadership organizations that include SAC and the Student Leadership Association.
Northeast has held the gathering for close to 20 years. It began as a small event inside in the former Student Center and has kept growing in that time. Kollath said the Cheers to Leadership Root Beer Kegger has been successful in many ways.
“I think club fairs are really important because there are not a lot of opportunities for these clubs to connect with the students individually. We have some club representatives at our New Student Registration events, but it’s hard for everyone to get together over the summer. I’m glad to have seen how it has kept growing and growing as more clubs get involved. We needed a larger space, and Paradise Courtyard is a perfect location.”
Students who attended received a free T-shirt after they stopped by every booth and had their card with the names of the clubs stamped. Students and college employees also shared in root beer floats, served by SAC members.
Fifteen clubs participated in the event — Active Minds, Ag Business, Archery Club, Christian Student Fellowship, Creative Writers Club, eSports, Global Opportunities, Hawks Catholics, PRIDE, Pulse, Student Activities Council, Student Ambassadors, Student Leadership Association, Trap Club and TRIO.
“Students need to get involved,” Kollath said. “It’s an important part of their college experience to be engaged and find people with similar interests. I think it’s great for students to find an opportunity that maybe didn’t exist in their high school. But now, they can find it here at Northeast.”