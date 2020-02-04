More than 200 students completed their degree, diploma or certificate programs in summer and fall 2019 from Northeast Community College. Of those 227, 150 completed during the fall term while another 70 completed in the summer.
The names of the students will be listed in the program in the college’s commencement ceremony in May 2020, according to a Northeast media release.
The students eligible to participate in commencement ceremonies, as of the end of the fall 2019 semester, are listed below by degree, diploma and/or certificate, state, hometown or country.
Associate of Arts Degree
Nebraska
Albion — Ronda Metz, Kylee Ranslem
Atkinson — Jennifer Fischer
Battle Creek — Brian Schwartz
Bellevue — David Richardson II
Bridgeport — Alyssa Vogel
Chadron — Haleigh Shuck
Columbus — Kaitlin Bargmann
Creighton — Melissa Ebel, Paige Mitteis, Ariel Murdock
Dakota City — Andrea Lira
Elgin — Heather Bauer
Emerson — Brook Ahlers
Grand Island — Chandler Hehnke
Grant — Kayla Brueggeman
Homer — Micheal Arnold, Kylie Murphy
Humphrey — Kaitlynn Sjuts
Kearney — Ian Eddy
Madison — Barbara Centeno, Megan Eucker
Meadow Grove — Rachel Eden
Mills — Caitlin Orton
Naper — Jesse Cline
Neligh — Gracie Bullock
Norfolk — Kaitlyn Bauer, Kayla Caauwe, Mara Casey, Tabitha Coleman, Maritza Contreras, Rachel Eason, Nichole Evans, Ana Gonzalez Suarez, Garrett Korthals, Jacob Lanspa, Gabriel Marfileno, Daniel Medel, Libby Tielke, Benjamin Viergutz.
O'Neill — Reanna Hornback, Michala Winings
Papillion — Dylan Nicholson, Bryce Walker
Pender — Jenna Kennedy
Pierce — Zachary Brenden
Pilger — Nefi Palomeque
Plainview — Taelyr Beery, Brittanie Rewinkel
Plattsmouth — Kiley North
Seward — Christine Bauer
South Sioux City — Alexander Arriaza, Alexis Camarillo, Jorge Castaneda Gomez, Drew Curiel, Stephanie Eral, Kori Fischer, Zachary Lesher, Ursula Maslonka, Jessica Maya-Santiago, Paola Padilla-Barios, Terri Santee, Galilea Valdivia, Caid Verzani
Stanton — Elizabeth Kremlacek
Tilden — Shelby Cakebread
Ulysses — Cambria Klement
Wakefield — Jennifer Barge, Jose Castillo Jr.
Winnetoon — Theodore Tauber
Winside — Connor Lemke-Elznic
Out of state
California
Perris — Monica Cruz
Pomona — Joanna Amezquita
Colorado
Firestone — Ashley Baker
Grand Junction — Hunter Kelchner, Cole Spears
Iowa
Hinton — Brandy Immens
Sergeant Bluff — Madison Easton
Sioux City — Gil Branch, Mallori Cadena, Tyler Griffin, Rebecca Whalen
Illinois
Chicago — Antonio Angulo
Minnesota
Minnetonka — Seth Coatta
New York
Queens — Zachary Swanson
South Dakota
North Sioux City — Abbie Horner, Heather Lozano-Torres
Spearfish — Alexandra Kaddatz
Associate of science degree
Nebraska
Alliance — Makayla Davidson
Arlington — Kylie Volk
Bancroft — Erin Beutler, Morgan Bonneau
Battle Creek — Bailey Mickelson
Blair — Kelsey McCaig, Allyson Schlueter
Clearwater — Faith Woslager
Coleridge — Emily Soll
Elkhorn — Tanner Hunt
Ewing — Stacy Long
Humphrey — Taylor Dohmen
Inman — Amanda Schaaf
Lexington — Jessica Medrano-Angel
Norfolk — Rachel Currah, Alexis DeTour, Stephanie Eckert, Savanna Finley, Riley Johnson, Amanda Long, Whitney Palu, Erick Rocha, Sandra Soto, Ashley Waggoner
O'Neill — Breanna Hedstrom
Platte Center — Jordan Janssen
Randolph — Trelynn Morrow
Scribner — Ben Moxness
Silver Creek — Tera Paczosa
South Sioux City — Viridiana Garibay Gutierrez
Stromsburg — Emily Noyd
Ulysses — Cambria Klement
Verdel — Audra Strom
Wakefield — Hannah Lorenzen
Wayne — Jacob Abraham, Melissa Nelson
Wynot — Julia Eskens
Out of State
Colorado
Aurora — Mary Perez
Pierce — Kahrena Thompson
Iowa
Smithland — Thomas Dirks
New York
Watertown — Kianna Padilla
International
Malawi
Blantyre — Charlotte Kadangwe
Colombia
Bogota — Paula Vanegas Getial
Burkina Faso
Ouagadougou — Barkwinde Bamogo
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Accounting
Nebraska
Genoa — Mercedes Rosno
O'Neill — Kaitlyn Beckett
Stanton — Judith Funk
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Administrative Professional
Nebraska
Stanton — Julia Brandl
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Agribusiness
Nebraska
Curtis — James Johnston
Wakefield — Carrissa Navrkal
West Point — Nicki Luebbert
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Agronomy
Nebraska
Hubbard — Nathan Hogan
Wakefield — Carrissa Navrkal
Winside — Ellie Navrkal
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Diversified Agriculture
Nebraska
Clearwater — Blake Kester
Rosalie — Tanner Bonneau
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Automotive Technology
Nebraska
Lincoln — Dylan Lilienthal
Omaha — Andrew Kent
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Building Construction
Nebraska
Bancroft — Chase Bonsall
Norfolk — Daniel Santiago
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business
Nebraska
Lincoln — Benie Buzi Mbo Nta
Norfolk — Jennifer Lampert, Tate Tiedtke
Spalding — Jordan Slevin
Winside — Sophie Milenkovich
Out of State
South Dakota
Yankton — Riley Vogt, Casey Zweber
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice
Nebraska
David City — Trevor Dozler
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology
Nebraska
Bancroft — Trenton Schmeckpeper
Elgin — Austin Dohmen
Norfolk — Colin Hedrick
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Drafting
Nebraska
Norfolk — Christian Frahm
Wayne — Ronald Forney
Wisner — Jessica Borgelt
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education
Nebraska
Norfolk — Wendy Sanchez
Stuart — Taylor Kubik
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electromechanical Technology
Nebraska
Norfolk — Carlos Salazar, Rodrigo Zarate
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Graphic Design
Nebraska
Merna — Brathe Myers
Pierce — Jasmine Elsberry
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Health Information Management Systems
Nebraska
Battle Creek — Katlyn Batenhorst
Norfolk — Daisy Carbajal
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Horticulture and Golf Course Management
Nebraska
Bassett — Alicia DeBolt
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology
Nebraska
Norfolk — Anthony Ketelsen
Schuyler — Eduardo Guzman
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Media Arts
Nebraska
Crofton — Mark Lange
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Wind Energy
Nebraska
Stanton — Ryan Colsden
Diploma in Accounting
Nebraska
Fremont — Mallory McElroy
Diploma in Business
Nebraska
Emerson — Brook Ahlers
Diploma in Drafting
Nebraska
Norfolk — Joseph Guenther
Pierce — Brianna Furstenau
Wayne — Ronald Forney
Diploma in Mechanical Drafting
Nebraska
Battle Creek — Jared Reed
Norfolk — Gage Herian-Orr
Rosalie — Riley Gomez
Diploma in Wind Energy
Nebraska
St. Edward — Brandon Miller
Out of State
Iowa
Larchwood — John Honrath
Certificate in Accounting
Nebraska
Norfolk — Debra Hill
Certificate in Administrative Professional
Nebraska
Norfolk — Jami Schultz
Certificate in Business - Entrepreneurship
Nebraska
Wausa — Kylee Kracht
Certificate in Business – Insurance Services
Nebraska
West Point — Karen Christy
Certificate in Community Healthcare Worker
Nebraska
Imperial — Deborah Hrcka
Omaha — Brenda Davis
Certificate in Drafting
Nebraska
Carroll — Cameron Davis
Hoskins — Colby Libra
Norfolk — Benjamin Bernhardt, Erik Bolin, Chace Clausen, Hunter Clouse, Jamal Gloe, Kevin Pearson, Emmanuel Ramirez
O'Neill — Mariah Hartsock
Palmer — Donevan Callahan
Pierce — Brianna Furstenau, Grant Lambrecht
Stromsburg — Lucas Schaefer
Wayne — Nolan Kruse
Certificate in IBMi Application Development
Nebraska
Albion — Trevor Nissen
Norfolk — Anthony Ketelsen
Certificate in Information Technology – General
Nebraska
Bertrand — Nicholas Wood
Clearwater — Caleb Krebs
Creighton — John Crockett, Laura Owens
Ericson — Derek Mahony
Madison — Felipe Martinez Jr.
Norfolk — Tyler Allpress, Stephen Arens, Christopher Babl, Khumbo Chiniko
Stanton — Emily Borgren, Cade Goger
West Point — Morghann James
Certificate in Mechanical Drafting
Nebraska
Battle Creek — Jared Reed
Norfolk — Gage Herian-Orr, Sara Podliska
Rosalie — Riley Gomez
Certificate in Office Management
Nebraska
Norfolk — Haley Petracek
Certificate in Recording Studio Production
Nebraska
Grand Island — Braeden O’Neill
Lincoln — Malcolm Opoku
Certificate in Video Production
Nebraska
Norfolk — Benjamin Viergutz
Certificate in Web and Visual Application Development
Nebraska
Albion — Trevor Nissen