More than 200 students completed their degree, diploma or certificate programs in summer and fall 2019 from Northeast Community College. Of those 227, 150 completed during the fall term while another 70 completed in the summer.

The names of the students will be listed in the program in the college’s commencement ceremony in May 2020, according to a Northeast media release.

The students eligible to participate in commencement ceremonies, as of the end of the fall 2019 semester, are listed below by degree, diploma and/or certificate, state, hometown or country.

Associate of Arts Degree

Nebraska

Albion — Ronda Metz, Kylee Ranslem

Atkinson — Jennifer Fischer

Battle Creek — Brian Schwartz

Bellevue — David Richardson II

Bridgeport — Alyssa Vogel

Chadron — Haleigh Shuck

Columbus — Kaitlin Bargmann

Creighton — Melissa Ebel, Paige Mitteis, Ariel Murdock

Dakota City — Andrea Lira

Elgin — Heather Bauer

Emerson — Brook Ahlers

Grand Island — Chandler Hehnke

Grant — Kayla Brueggeman

Homer — Micheal Arnold, Kylie Murphy

Humphrey — Kaitlynn Sjuts

Kearney — Ian Eddy

Madison — Barbara Centeno, Megan Eucker

Meadow Grove — Rachel Eden

Mills — Caitlin Orton

Naper — Jesse Cline

Neligh — Gracie Bullock

Norfolk — Kaitlyn Bauer, Kayla Caauwe, Mara Casey, Tabitha Coleman, Maritza Contreras, Rachel Eason, Nichole Evans, Ana Gonzalez Suarez, Garrett Korthals, Jacob Lanspa, Gabriel Marfileno, Daniel Medel, Libby Tielke, Benjamin Viergutz.

O'Neill — Reanna Hornback, Michala Winings

Papillion — Dylan Nicholson, Bryce Walker

Pender — Jenna Kennedy

Pierce — Zachary Brenden

Pilger — Nefi Palomeque

Plainview — Taelyr Beery, Brittanie Rewinkel

Plattsmouth — Kiley North

Seward — Christine Bauer

South Sioux City — Alexander Arriaza, Alexis Camarillo, Jorge Castaneda Gomez, Drew Curiel, Stephanie Eral, Kori Fischer, Zachary Lesher, Ursula Maslonka, Jessica Maya-Santiago, Paola Padilla-Barios, Terri Santee, Galilea Valdivia, Caid Verzani

Stanton — Elizabeth Kremlacek

Tilden — Shelby Cakebread

Ulysses — Cambria Klement

Wakefield — Jennifer Barge, Jose Castillo Jr.

Winnetoon — Theodore Tauber

Winside — Connor Lemke-Elznic

Out of state

California

Perris — Monica Cruz

Pomona — Joanna Amezquita

Colorado

Firestone — Ashley Baker

Grand Junction — Hunter Kelchner, Cole Spears

Iowa

Hinton — Brandy Immens

Sergeant Bluff — Madison Easton

Sioux City — Gil Branch, Mallori Cadena, Tyler Griffin, Rebecca Whalen

Illinois

Chicago — Antonio Angulo

Minnesota

Minnetonka — Seth Coatta

New York

Queens — Zachary Swanson

South Dakota

North Sioux City — Abbie Horner, Heather Lozano-Torres

Spearfish — Alexandra Kaddatz

Associate of science degree

Nebraska

Alliance — Makayla Davidson

Arlington — Kylie Volk

Bancroft — Erin Beutler, Morgan Bonneau

Battle Creek — Bailey Mickelson

Blair — Kelsey McCaig, Allyson Schlueter

Clearwater — Faith Woslager

Coleridge — Emily Soll

Elkhorn — Tanner Hunt

Ewing — Stacy Long

Humphrey — Taylor Dohmen

Inman — Amanda Schaaf

Lexington — Jessica Medrano-Angel

Norfolk — Rachel Currah, Alexis DeTour, Stephanie Eckert, Savanna Finley, Riley Johnson, Amanda Long, Whitney Palu, Erick Rocha, Sandra Soto, Ashley Waggoner

O'Neill — Breanna Hedstrom

Platte Center — Jordan Janssen

Randolph — Trelynn Morrow

Scribner — Ben Moxness

Silver Creek — Tera Paczosa

South Sioux City — Viridiana Garibay Gutierrez

Stromsburg — Emily Noyd

Ulysses — Cambria Klement

Verdel — Audra Strom

Wakefield — Hannah Lorenzen

Wayne — Jacob Abraham, Melissa Nelson

Wynot — Julia Eskens

Out of State

Colorado

Aurora — Mary Perez

Pierce — Kahrena Thompson

Iowa

Smithland — Thomas Dirks

New York

Watertown — Kianna Padilla

International

Malawi

Blantyre — Charlotte Kadangwe

Colombia

Bogota — Paula Vanegas Getial

Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou — Barkwinde Bamogo

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Accounting

Nebraska

Genoa — Mercedes Rosno

O'Neill — Kaitlyn Beckett

Stanton — Judith Funk

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Administrative Professional

Nebraska

Stanton — Julia Brandl

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Agribusiness

Nebraska

Curtis — James Johnston

Wakefield — Carrissa Navrkal

West Point — Nicki Luebbert

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Agronomy

Nebraska

Hubbard — Nathan Hogan

Wakefield — Carrissa Navrkal

Winside — Ellie Navrkal

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Diversified Agriculture

Nebraska

Clearwater — Blake Kester

Rosalie — Tanner Bonneau

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Automotive Technology

Nebraska

Lincoln — Dylan Lilienthal

Omaha — Andrew Kent

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Building Construction

Nebraska

Bancroft — Chase Bonsall

Norfolk — Daniel Santiago

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business

Nebraska

Lincoln — Benie Buzi Mbo Nta

Norfolk — Jennifer Lampert, Tate Tiedtke

Spalding — Jordan Slevin

Winside — Sophie Milenkovich

Out of State

South Dakota

Yankton — Riley Vogt, Casey Zweber

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice

Nebraska

David City — Trevor Dozler

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology

Nebraska

Bancroft — Trenton Schmeckpeper

Elgin — Austin Dohmen

Norfolk — Colin Hedrick

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Drafting

Nebraska

Norfolk — Christian Frahm

Wayne — Ronald Forney

Wisner — Jessica Borgelt

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education

Nebraska

Norfolk — Wendy Sanchez

Stuart — Taylor Kubik

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electromechanical Technology

Nebraska

Norfolk — Carlos Salazar, Rodrigo Zarate

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Graphic Design

Nebraska

Merna — Brathe Myers

Pierce — Jasmine Elsberry

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Health Information Management Systems

Nebraska

Battle Creek — Katlyn Batenhorst

Norfolk — Daisy Carbajal

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Horticulture and Golf Course Management

Nebraska

Bassett — Alicia DeBolt

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology

Nebraska

Norfolk — Anthony Ketelsen

Schuyler — Eduardo Guzman

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Media Arts

Nebraska

Crofton — Mark Lange

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Wind Energy

Nebraska

Stanton — Ryan Colsden

Diploma in Accounting

Nebraska

Fremont — Mallory McElroy

Diploma in Business

Nebraska

Emerson — Brook Ahlers

Diploma in Drafting

Nebraska

Norfolk — Joseph Guenther

Pierce — Brianna Furstenau

Wayne — Ronald Forney

Diploma in Mechanical Drafting

Nebraska

Battle Creek — Jared Reed

Norfolk — Gage Herian-Orr

Rosalie — Riley Gomez

Diploma in Wind Energy

Nebraska

St. Edward — Brandon Miller

Out of State

Iowa

Larchwood — John Honrath

Certificate in Accounting

Nebraska

Norfolk — Debra Hill

Certificate in Administrative Professional

Nebraska

Norfolk — Jami Schultz

Certificate in Business - Entrepreneurship

Nebraska

Wausa — Kylee Kracht

Certificate in Business – Insurance Services

Nebraska

West Point — Karen Christy

Certificate in Community Healthcare Worker

Nebraska

Imperial — Deborah Hrcka

Omaha — Brenda Davis

Certificate in Drafting

Nebraska

Carroll — Cameron Davis

Hoskins — Colby Libra

Norfolk — Benjamin Bernhardt, Erik Bolin, Chace Clausen, Hunter Clouse, Jamal Gloe, Kevin Pearson, Emmanuel Ramirez

O'Neill — Mariah Hartsock

Palmer — Donevan Callahan

Pierce — Brianna Furstenau, Grant Lambrecht

Stromsburg — Lucas Schaefer

Wayne — Nolan Kruse

Certificate in IBMi Application Development

Nebraska

Albion — Trevor Nissen

Norfolk — Anthony Ketelsen

Certificate in Information Technology – General

Nebraska

Bertrand — Nicholas Wood

Clearwater — Caleb Krebs

Creighton — John Crockett, Laura Owens

Ericson — Derek Mahony

Madison — Felipe Martinez Jr.

Norfolk — Tyler Allpress, Stephen Arens, Christopher Babl, Khumbo Chiniko

Stanton — Emily Borgren, Cade Goger

West Point — Morghann James

Certificate in Mechanical Drafting

Nebraska

Battle Creek — Jared Reed

Norfolk — Gage Herian-Orr, Sara Podliska

Rosalie — Riley Gomez

Certificate in Office Management

Nebraska

Norfolk — Haley Petracek

Certificate in Recording Studio Production

Nebraska

Grand Island — Braeden O’Neill

Lincoln — Malcolm Opoku

Certificate in Video Production

Nebraska

Norfolk — Benjamin Viergutz

Certificate in Web and Visual Application Development

Nebraska

Albion — Trevor Nissen

