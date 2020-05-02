Northeast Community College student Tait Ziems has been named a 2020 New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar by the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society.
Ziems of Plainview is an automotive technology major at Northeast. In addition, he will receive a $1,250 scholarship, according to a college media release.
The scholarship is the first of its kind to support students at associate degree-granting institutions on a national scale as they plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and PTK.
“We congratulate Tait for receiving this prestigious scholarship, and we are honored to partner with The Coca-Cola Foundation to recognize his outstanding achievements,” said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, Phi Theta Kappa president and CEO. “Scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for students to succeed as they prepare to enter the workforce and for putting college completion within reach.”
New Century Workforce Pathway Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom.
More than 2,200 students were nominated from more than 1,200 college campuses across the country. Only one New Century Workforce Scholar has been selected from each state.
“We believe education holds an extraordinary promise to change lives,” said Helen Smith Price, president of The Coca-Cola Foundation. “We hope that providing these college scholarships to deserving students will enable them to realize their full and unique potential.”
This is the second consecutive year a Northeast student has been named a New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar. Preston Dickau of Atkinson earned the designation in 2019.
This year’s recipients will be recognized during the Association of Community College Trustees’ Congress in Chicago in October.