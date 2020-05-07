Nominations are being sought to honor alumni of Northeast Community College.
The Alumni Hall of Success Award is presented to former students, either living or deceased, who have achieved significant success in their profession, exhibited exemplary citizenship qualities or made significant contributions to their communities and/or community affairs, said Holly Quinn, director of development at Northeast and award committee co-chair in a media release.
“This is an opportunity for the board of governors and the college community to honor individuals for career success, achievement and distinguished service following graduation from Northeast Community College,” Quinn said.
Candidates should have completed a recognized diploma or degree from Northeast (or its predecessor colleges) or completed at least 24 credit hours to be applied toward a degree at another college or university.
“Candidates that will be considered for induction must have achieved significant success in his/her profession; exhibited exemplary citizenship qualities; and made significant contributions to his/her community and/or community affairs,” Quinn said. “They should have demonstrated maturity, with preference given to those who have at least five years of work experience in his/her occupation or profession.”
Two formal letters of recommendation must accompany the nomination, according to the media release. Nomination forms are available on the Northeast website at https://northeast.edu/Giving/Achievement-Awards/.
Anyone interested in nominating more than one individual will need one form for each nominee.
Nominations are due by May 31. Completed nomination forms, along with attached recommendations, may be mailed to: Northeast Community College, Foundation Office, P.O. Box 469, Norfolk, NE 68702.