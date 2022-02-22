The Northeast Community College Student Activities Council (SAC) will be holding an unusual event for all students and employees next week on the Norfolk campus.
“Two-Two Tuesday” will be at 2:22 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the lower level of the college’s Union 73. SAC will provide 222 free tacos, “two’dles” of fun selfie stations, tutus and $222 worth of prizes to students.
The first 22 faculty/staff members who attend will receive two free tacos.
The event is open to Northeast students and employees only.
Union 73 is in the middle of campus in building No. 24 on the campus map, which may be accessed online at https://northeast.edu/maps.