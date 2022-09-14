Northeast Community College’s upcoming fabrication lab will not only impact its students but the community as well.
Northeast’s plans for a fabrication lab, or innovation studio, located in downtown Norfolk were announced last month. The location, however, is no coincidence as the college aspires to expand its outreach in Northeast Nebraska.
The fabrication lab, which does not have an official name yet, will be located in at 707 and 713 W. Norfolk Ave. The space is currently occupied by the business Kustom Kitchens, which told the Daily News last month that it plans on relocating and will not close.
“(The location) provides a space where creative people can explore and interact with each other,” said Dr. Leah Barrett, the president of Northeast Community College. “It really is a complement to some of the other activities we're talking about as a community.”
Norfolk’s Growing Together Initiative plans on reshaping the downtown area into a creative district, according to its website.
“It's really about the Growing Together Initiative and all the work we're doing to elevate downtown Norfolk,” Barrett told the Daily News last month. “This is really where Northeast is playing a role in this. We see this as a very active place that is going to allow creative people and entrepreneurs to create prototypes and interact with others.”
Barrett said Northeast’s fabrication lab is set to provide a space for not only training students in career and technical education but also to upskill employees in the community.
Shanelle Grudzinski, the dean of applied technology at Northeast, said the fabrication lab will provide space for manufacturing, automation, woodworking and metalworking equipment. There will also be a space for classes, she said.
“When you look at the area that we serve, we are very rural, and we have automation. But it's tough to recruit to rural areas,” Grudzinski said. ”This is an opportunity for us to really meet the college mission of serving the region, through educational opportunities through training opportunities.”
Northeast’s fabrication lab will be made possible by a $25 million federal grant that was awarded to the Heartland Robotics Cluster in Nebraska in September. Northeast, which is a part of the Heartland Robotics Cluster, will receive $4.6 million in total from the $25 million grant. The fabrication lab will receive $3.5 million while $1.2 million will help create a two-year robotics and automation curriculum and technology program.
According to a Northeast press release, it’s the biggest federal grant it has ever received.
Funds from the American Rescue Plan will also go toward the costs for the fabrication lab, Barrett said.
According to Grudzinski, Northeast has also collaborated with UNL, which has it’s own innovation studio. As a part of the partnership, Northeast communicated with UNL to see what has worked and what hasn’t for the university’s innovation study, she said.
“We're just so pleased and excited about the collaborative effort,” Barrett said. “It really brings folks together from the state of Nebraska that have some shared perspectives on creating pipelines to careers for people in robotics, manufacturing, science, technology, engineering and math.”