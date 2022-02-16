JACKSON, Miss. — The Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) honor society will recognize 20 college presidents across the country with its Paragon President Award during PTK Catalyst 2022, the society’s annual convention this spring in Denver. Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College, is among the honorees.
To be eligible for the award, college presidents and CEOs are new in their role having served less than three years in their positions. Recipients are nominated by students on their campuses and are eligible to receive the award once. The 20 recipients were selected from among 426 college presidents, chancellors and CEOs eligible to receive the award.
The award recognizes college leaders who have shown support of student success initiatives leading to stronger pathways to completion, transfer and employment. They have taken an active interest in supporting high-achieving students and developing student leaders on campus.
“These college presidents have students-first leadership styles and have made it a priority to keep students engaged throughout the pandemic,” said Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “Their nomination is evidence of the gratitude their PTK students feel for supporting them and students like them — even during the most difficult times.”
Barrett began serving as president of Northeast Community College in 2020. She is humbled by the recognition.
“It is an honor to be recognized by our students,” she said.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.
Barrett was nominated by members of Northeast’s PTK Tau Chi Chapter. Each year, the chapter inducts new members into the society. Since 1996, approximately 3,300 Northeast students have been inducted into the international academic honor society for two-year colleges.
Other 2022 recipients of the Paragon President Award are from Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.