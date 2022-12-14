A member of the board of governors at Northeast Community College will serve another term on a board that serves as a major voice of community college trustees to the presidential administration, U.S. Congress, the U.S. Departments of Education and Labor and more.
Steve Anderson of Concord was reelected to a second two-year term as a western region representative on the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Board of Directors at the organization’s annual Leadership Congress recently in New York City. He joins Dan Mims of San Jacinto College (Texas) as a western region representative on the board. The region covers 10 states and five Canadian provinces. Geographically, it is the largest of the association’s five regions across North America.
ACCT is a nonprofit educational organization of governing boards, representing more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees who govern more than 1,200 community, technical and junior colleges in the United States and beyond.
“I have seen firsthand the value that a community college education has provided to thousands of people,” Anderson said. “As a member of the board of governors at Northeast Community College, I witness it each year during the college’s commencement ceremony as our graduates are presented their diplomas, which then allows them to either take another step in their educational journey or immediately become a member of America’s great workforce.”
Anderson is a District III member on the Northeast board, which includes Dixon and Dakota counties in their entirety and a portion of Cedar County. He has been chairman of the board and served in other board officer positions. He was initially appointed to a District III position on the board in April 1997 and was formally elected to the seat in 1998.