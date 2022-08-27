WASHINGTON – An instructor at Northeast Community College has been named one of the top community college faculty members in North America.
Brian Anderson, media arts broadcasting instructor, was the recipient the 2022 Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Western Region Faculty Member Award. He was one of five regional faculty members from two-year colleges to be recognized. ACCT’s western region covers 10 states and five Canadian provinces and territories.
In addition to faculty members, ACCT annually presents regional awards recognizing community college board members, CEOs, equity programs and professional board staff members. ACCT's Regional Awards identify the tremendous contributions made by community colleges and their leaders to meet the needs of their communities.
Julie Robinson of Norfolk, chairwoman of the Northeast Community College board of governors, nominated Anderson, who is originally from Laurel, for the faculty member award. Robinson describes him as consummate educator who provides his students with the professional skills to work in the broadcasting, digital and media arts industries.
“With 25-plus years of professional experience, Brian incorporates the latest technology and standards into his instruction inside and outside the classroom. He has established a program that also showcases Northeast across its 20-county service area that includes providing live broadcasts of events such as commencement and athletic contests, to relationships with area commercial broadcasters in providing them video and audio content. ”
Anderson’s program serves as a pipeline in providing graduates to assist in filling their workforce demands. In addition, he actively is involved in the Nebraska and national SkillsUSA organizations. Several of his students have gone on to earn state and national championships at Skills USA competitions.
“Brian is well suited to operate a successful program training the next generation of broadcasters because he has lived it,” Robinson said.
As an instructor, Anderson also has a close relationship with the Nebraska Broadcasters Association (NBA). This affiliation has allowed his students to network with professionals and industry representatives, balancing his classroom instruction. His students also have earned esteemed recognition by the NBA for their work.
In 2021, Anderson was bestowed with the Nebraska Community College Association’s Faculty Member Award, which is presented to one faculty member each year from five of the state’s community colleges.
Anderson and the four other regional award recipients will contend for national level recognition with the 2022 William H. Meardy Faculty Award. The award will be presented during the 53rd Annual ACCT Leadership Congress in October in New York, NY.
This is the sixth regional ACCT Western Region award that has been presented to a representative of Northeast Community College in the past seven years.