Brian Anderson

BRIAN ANDERSON (left), media arts broadcasting instructor at Northeast Community College,  works with students in the broadcasting studio on the Norfolk campus. The Association of Community College Trustees has named Anderson as its Western Region Faculty Award recipient. 

 Courtesy photo

WASHINGTON – An instructor at Northeast Community College has been named one of the top community college faculty members in North America.

Brian Anderson, media arts broadcasting instructor, was the recipient the 2022 Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Western Region Faculty Member Award. He was one of five regional faculty members from two-year colleges to be recognized. ACCT’s western region covers 10 states and five Canadian provinces and territories.

In addition to faculty members, ACCT annually presents regional awards recognizing community college board members, CEOs, equity programs and professional board staff members. ACCT's Regional Awards identify the tremendous contributions made by community colleges and their leaders to meet the needs of their communities.

Julie Robinson of Norfolk, chairwoman of the Northeast Community College board of governors, nominated Anderson, who is originally from Laurel, for the faculty member award. Robinson describes him as consummate educator who provides his students with the professional skills to work in the broadcasting, digital and media arts industries.

“With 25-plus years of professional experience, Brian incorporates the latest technology and standards into his instruction inside and outside the classroom. He has established a program that also showcases Northeast across its 20-county service area that includes providing live broadcasts of events such as commencement and athletic contests, to relationships with area commercial broadcasters in providing them video and audio content. ”

Anderson’s program serves as a pipeline in providing graduates to assist in filling their workforce demands. In addition, he actively is involved in the Nebraska and national SkillsUSA organizations. Several of his students have gone on to earn state and national championships at Skills USA competitions.

“Brian is well suited to operate a successful program training the next generation of broadcasters because he has lived it,” Robinson said.

As an instructor, Anderson also has a close relationship with the Nebraska Broadcasters Association (NBA). This affiliation has allowed his students to network with professionals and industry representatives, balancing his classroom instruction. His students also have earned esteemed recognition by the NBA for their work.

In 2021, Anderson was bestowed with the Nebraska Community College Association’s Faculty Member Award, which is presented to one faculty member each year from five of the state’s community colleges.

Anderson and the four other regional award recipients will contend for national level recognition with the 2022 William H. Meardy Faculty Award. The award will be presented during the 53rd Annual ACCT Leadership Congress in October in New York, NY.

This is the sixth regional ACCT Western Region award that has been presented to a representative of Northeast Community College in the past seven years.

Tags

In other news

Death toll in train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25

Death toll in train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25

CHAPLYNE, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine's Independence Day climbed to 25, including at least two children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have kil…

Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply 'for some time'

Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply 'for some time'

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday: The Fed will likely impose more large interest rate hikes in coming months and is resolutely focused on taming the highest inflation in four decades.

Ukrainian nuke plant near fighting cut off from power grid

Ukrainian nuke plant near fighting cut off from power grid

NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians are once again anxious about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl — and alarm only increased Thursday when the plant operator said the facility has been cut off from the electric…