Northeast Community College will return to regular college operations this fall.
Deans and instructors are developing fall 2021 academic schedules for classes and delivery options with the intent of resuming full-college operations, according to a Northeast media release.
“This includes face-to-face classes and events, as well as returning to 100% capacity in residence halls,” said Leah Barrett, Northeast president. “Face-to-face classes will again be the primary instructional delivery method for courses, balanced with instructional delivery options such as online, hybrid/online, hybrid/virtual and virtual classes. This will provide flexibility for student schedules as appropriate.”
Northeast’s COVID-19 Recovery Team, formed last spring, continues to meet and is providing guidance for the next academic year based, in part, on the college’s COVID-19 operations plan and any directed health measures that will be in place in the fall.
Barrett said it is important to note that this may change based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance or if positive case numbers at the college should change.
Face masks will continue to be required at all Northeast locations — on campuses in Norfolk, O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point, and in regional offices in Ainsworth and Hartington, Barrett said. Also beginning in the fall, 100% capacity will be allowed with social distancing encouraged.
Sanitizing and disinfecting protocols for instructional and college spaces also will remain in place.
Michele Gill, vice president of educational services, said a survey of students that was administered at the end of the fall 2020 term asked a variety of questions — from preferred course delivery, to what went well, to what could be improved upon. She said a majority of students indicated they preferred in-person classes.
“Virtual classes with actual instruction was not bad, but I prefer face-to-face over any other presentation on any day,” said one student in the survey.
Another student complimented faculty instruction, calling it “smooth sailing.”
“I know I definitely wanted to be in person and interacting with people because I have felt like I have been locked in my house for months now, but it was bearable,” the student said. “My teachers in my Zoom courses were always there checking in on us and making me smile.”
“There are many great comments to read and learn from the 300-plus students who completed the survey,” Gill said. “The comments give us an opportunity to engage and work on ways to improve and glean positives from the student experience.”
Residence life staff are prepared to fill on-campus housing facilities with students in Norfolk for the 2021-22 academic year. All rooms will be opened with regular capacity to begin the fall semester.
Contracts already have been distributed to current residents to reserve their room for next year, and they will be distributed to new students who have applied for housing for the fall 2021 semester in April. Students may still apply for housing for fall by downloading the application at northeast.edu/Campus-Housing.
Barrett said Northeast employees and students have done a great job over the past year, but now it’s time to look ahead.
“The end of the pandemic is on the horizon, and our post-pandemic work is coming into focus as we plan for the next academic year. Northeast is a remarkable college in remarkable times,” she said. “The employees have displayed an incredible commitment to student success as they have responded and adjusted to ensuring a great student experience. The work we are now undertaking is the basis of a new starting point in opening the door to better days ahead.”
Fall classes at Northeast begin Aug. 23.