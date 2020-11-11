Two individuals who have traced the history of Northeast Community College have been recognized for outstanding achievement.
Janelle Gerharter and Jerry Holmberg, both of Norfolk, are recipients of the college’s 2020 Distinguished Service Award. The award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated active service to higher education and who have played a significant role in the development of Northeast, according to a media release.
Gerharter and Holmberg, both retirees of the college, wrote a book that details the history of Northeast and its predecessor institutions.
“Success Started Here, A History of Northeast Community College 1928-2018” documents the storied past of the institution that begins with the founding of Norfolk Junior College in 1928.
Gerharter wrote the main narrative of the book, while Holmberg documented the athletic portion. They were joined by Robert Cox, former Northeast president and a past award recipient.
A native of Watertown, South Dakota, Gerharter earned a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from South Dakota State University. After graduation, she worked as a staff writer for the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.
Gerharter moved to Norfolk following her marriage to her husband, Dave. She was employed at the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce and First Presbyterian Church before beginning her 21 years at KNEN-FM.
Gerharter began her service to Northeast in June 2000 as a news writer/photographer in the community relations department. She was named director of public relations at the college in 2004 and retired in 2012.
“I have said countless times that I loved my job at Northeast Community College and the students even more,” Gerharter said. “When I started at the college, I was amazed at how very hard some of those first-generation students had to work for their community college education. They were an inspiration to me.”
Holmberg grew up in rural Burt County and attended Lyons High School. He received a bachelor of science degree in education from Wayne State College and participated in track.
He then achieved a master’s in educational psychology and measurements from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Holmberg worked as a high school counselor, teacher and coach from 1967 to 1977. He and his family moved to Norfolk in 1978 to begin his career at Northeast.
He served as the director of placement/counselor through 2000, when he transitioned to the college’s athletic director. He retired in 2006.
He and his wife, Elaine, have two adult sons and five grandchildren.
“I am proud to say I really enjoyed working at Northeast Community College,” Holmberg said. “I believe Northeast is an outstanding comprehensive community college, and I have and will continue to promote it at every opportunity I get.”
The 240-page hard-cover book is available through Northeast’s Hawks Shop on the Norfolk campus and may be purchased online at www.collegestore.northeast.edu.
Leah Barrett, Northeast president, said the work in the book is well done and serves as a beautiful reflection for which Northeast is so well known.
“Janelle and Jerry have a love for Northeast that is unmistakable. Their time at the college was rewarding and is evident by their commitment to higher education and to our college,” Barrett said. “Their achievement in earning this recognition is not only reflective of our effectiveness as a college, but also demonstrates the commitment of someone with close ties to Northeast in excelling the mission of the institution. They are two very special people who literally reflect the history of the college and are most deserving of this recognition.”
The awards are customarily presented during a formal ceremony each October, but because of the pandemic, the event has been postponed. Gerharter and Holmberg will be formally recognized during the 2021 ceremony next October.