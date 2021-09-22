Northeast Community College is experiencing its largest enrollment in the last five years, a welcome increase after the past two school years have been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to report that enrollment at Northeast is up this fall compared to fall 2020 and fall 2019 in both head count and credit hours,” said Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services, in a media release. “This includes increases in new freshmen and in our dual credit students.”
With the pandemic affecting enrollment trends during the 2020-21 academic year, college officials have been anticipating what enrollments would look like this year based on the 10th day enrollment report.
The report is a standard among the higher education community that captures opening enrollment data each semester.
Northeast reports 5,072 students were enrolled as of the 10th day of the fall 2021 semester. Compared to fall 2019, which was the college’s third highest enrollment on record, head count is up 11% and credit hours are up 8% to begin the 2021-22 academic year.
Last year, Northeast experienced a 7% decline in the number of freshman students. This year, the number has increased by 51 students. Northeast also saw a 3.6% jump in the number of continuing students.
In a recent board of governors meeting, Nipp said she was happy to see the trend in the college’s report, especially since fall 2019 was one of the largest academic years at Northeast in recent years.
“To see that we’re up above 2019 numbers is significant,” she said.
A number of area high school students continue to seek out Northeast to guide them in their education.
The report, prepared by Northeast’s Institutional Research Office, confirms that 1,608 early college students have enrolled at Northeast, up 34% from fall 2020.
Of those, 28% of the enrolled high school students live in Madison County; 13% are from Cuming County; and 9% live in Holt County. Cedar, Knox and Pierce counties each have 7% of high school students enrolled in Northeast’s early college classes.
The number of freshman international students at Northeast has increased as well. At the beginning of the semester, 27 international students were enrolled at Northeast, doubling the number from fall 2020. It is also the largest incoming class of freshman international students in the past five years.
“After last year with remote learning as the norm, it’s so good to see students on our campuses again,” said Leah Barrett, president. “We promised back in March that we would return to primarily in-person learning. I am encouraged to see so many students who have chosen to continue their education with us.”