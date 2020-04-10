Just about every Northeast Community College student who graduated last year has found work or is continuing to pursue higher education.
Northeast Community College has a 99% student success rate, according to the 2019 graduate report.
Terri Heggemeyer, director of career services, presented the data from the recently released report at Thursday’s board of governors meeting.
According to the report, 99% of 2019 graduates continued their education or entered the workforce. Last year’s graduating class was 909 students and Northeast was able to collect data on 97% of the class.
Of that group, 55% of graduates, about 481 students, were employed and 44%, about 387 students, continued their education. One percent reported they were either unemployed, not seeking a job or didn’t respond.
“The 99% success rate of our graduates is close to perfect. Our students are dedicated and work hard to achieve their professional goals,” Heggemeyer said in a Northeast media release. “When students, faculty and staff collaborate, the educational experience is one that really allows our graduates to leave with a solid foundation in order to make a difference in their lives and communities.”
Northeast has reported a 99% success rate for graduates since 2016, except for 2017 when the success rate was 98%, according to previous reports.
Of the 481 graduates who entered the workforce, 88% landed a job in their field of study. This is a 3% increase from the 2018 graduating class.
About 413 working graduates stayed in Nebraska and 61% of them stayed in Northeast Nebraska. This number is also up 3% from the 2018 graduating class.
For the graduates who continued their education, 88% of them stayed in Nebraska.
“Since 1973, we have placed 27,442 grads in the workforce or they continued their education,” Heggemeyer said. “This report (is sent out) so we can highlight the success of our grads.”
Heggemeyer also presented a 2018 employer survey. Northeast sent out an evaluation survey to people who have employed Northeast students for one year.
The survey had a 44% response rate. The results showed that 92% of the employers would consider hiring a Northeast student again and 94% considered their Northeast graduate employees as good or excellent.
“Faculty and staff serve as stewards to our students as they dedicate their talents and passion to ensure graduates attain their educational goals,” said President Leah Barrett in a media release. “The 2019 graduate report articulates how our graduates are utilizing their education in the workforce. When employers see Northeast Community College on the résumé of a prospective employee, they are assured that the individual is well-prepared to do the job.”